Progress report: White Sox have had nine players make MLB debuts in first half

Chicago White Sox's Chase Meidroth celebrates after scoring on a single by Miguel Vargas during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

The White Sox completed the first half of their season Wednesday with a 26-55 record, which means they're on pace for 110 losses.

That's pretty bad, but it would be an 11-game improvement from last year.

This campaign isn't really about wins and losses anyway, but advancing the rebuild. The Sox have had nine players make their major-league debuts so far this season. Two others (pitchers Sean Burke and Brandon Eisert) still have rookie status but have previous playing experience.

“It's part of the job that I think every manager enjoys,” Sox manager Will Venable said before Friday's game against San Francisco. “Certainly here, it's a big part of the job.”

Pitchers Shane Smth and Mike Vasil were the two first-time players on the Opening Day roster, then shortstop Chase Meidroth was next on April 11.

Meidroth was asked if it felt like he went from new kid in the clubhouse to a guiding light for new arrivals in record time.

“I don't know, we're all learning it together, so I wouldn't say that,” he said. “But I think it's good showing up to the park here every day with all those guys.

“When I first got here, all the older guys, they made it a pretty easy transition, just like taking me under (their wing) and showing me how to do things and how to work. It's been a good go so far.”

For anyone who hasn't been locked in during those 55 South Side losses, here's a recap and progress report for the nine Sox first-timers:

Shane Smith, RHP

He's been the success story of the White Sox season and would likely be the favorite for AL rookie of the year if A's shortstop Jacob Wilson wasn't hitting .343.

Smith has given up 10 earned runs in his last two outings against the Cardinals and Diamondbacks, but is still the only rookie with at least 10 starts and an ERA below 4.00.

The Sox don't have the top pick in the MLB draft next month because of new “anti-tanking” rules (they'll pick 10th). But at least they made the most of having the top pick in the Rule 5 draft, snagging Smith from the Brewers.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Mike Vasil, RHP

Another Rule 5 success story, except he was claimed by the Phillies out of the Mets organization, traded from the Phillies to the Rays, then claimed off waivers by the White Sox on March 23.

With that transaction history, it may have seemed like Vasil wasn't in high demand, but he's been excellent for the Sox, with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances. The Boston native has both 3 starts and 1 save.

Chase Meidroth, SS/2B

He's gotten the most run of any of the first-year players, with 42 starts at shortstop and 11 at second base. The Red Sox’ fourth-round draft pick in 2022 is hitting .264 with 2 home runs and 9 stolen bases.

Edgar Quero, C

Quero was ranked lower than Kyle Teel by MLB Pipeline but was called up first, making his debut on April 17. He's been a steady presence in the lineup ever since, hitting .264 heading into Friday's game without a home run.

One thing to watch is his splits as a switch-hitter have been uneven. He's hitting .400 from the right side and just .194 as a lefty.

Tim Elko, 1B

Former 10th-round draft pick out of Mississippi forced the White Sox' hand by hitting .303 with 13 home runs in Charlotte. He debuted on May 10 and his first hit was a 3-run homer the next day against Miami.

Elko hit 4 home runs in the majors, but with a .155 batting average, the Sox sent him back to Triple-A for a reset.

Kyle Teel, C

The highest-rated prospect in the Garrett Crochet trade, at No. 24 by MLB Pipeline, Teel was hitting .282 in 14 games heading into Friday's action, still looking for his first home run. He's also been credited with 3 runners caught stealing.

Since Teel bats left-handed and Quero does better as a righty, is the White Sox plan to have those two rotate at catcher and step in at designated hitter in between? Or will they try to settle on one catcher and eventually trade the other?

Grant Taylor, RHP

This hard-throwing LSU product was one of the more anticipated debuts. He hasn't been unhittable, with 6 hits and 2 earned runs allowed in 8 innings. But he is in the 98th percentile in velocity, with a four-seam that has averaged 99.2 mph.

He has 1 save so far and will likely get every opportunity to become the team's long-term closer.

Wikelman Gonzalez, RHP

The lone pitcher acquired from Boston in the Crochet deal made his debut on June 20 and has given up 2 runs in 4 innings so far. His fastball is averaging 95 mph.

Jake Palisch, LHP

Small sample size here, Palisch pitched one inning in Toronto last weekend and gave up 2 runs. He has a 1.77 ERA at Double-A Birmingham this season, with an even mix of starting and relief.

Who's next?

Well, shortstop Colson Montgomery, the team's first-round pick in 2021, was expected to be here by now. But he's hitting .200 in Charlotte and a developmental stint in the Arizona rookie league didn't seem to help.

The Sox promoted 2022 first-round pick Noah Schultz, the 6-foot-10 left-hander from Oswego, to Charlotte on June 18, but he was tagged for 6 earned runs in his Triple-A debut. The Sox will be in no rush here.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Vasil throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP