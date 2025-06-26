One dead in East Dundee crash
One person died and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in East Dundee Thursday evening.
Police responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, law enforcement pronounced one person dead.
East Dundee Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
