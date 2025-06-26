advertisement
One dead in East Dundee crash

Posted June 26, 2025 10:32 pm
By Lucas Wagner

One person died and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in East Dundee Thursday evening.

Police responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, law enforcement pronounced one person dead.

East Dundee Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Article Categories
Communities East Dundee News
