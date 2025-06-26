Hoffman Estates launching first-of-its-kind fire academy for special needs citizens

Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax

Hoffman Estates will host what’s believed to be the first Citizens Fire Academy of its kind this fall, one aimed at participants with disabilities and special needs.

The six-week program beginning Sept. 3 will be a partnership with the Rolling Meadows-based Northwest Special Recreation Association and enroll up to 25 participants ages 14 to 35.

“We’re calling it the Fully Involved Fire Academy,” Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax told the village’s public health and safety committee this week. “And as far as we know, we’re not aware of any fire department anywhere that’s doing something like this. So, we may be setting a good trend with this program.”

Wax said the firefighters that normally teach the Citizens Fire Academy will be guided by NWSRA representatives in crafting a curriculum specifically for special needs participants.

While it will be less physically demanding in terms of activities such as dragging a heavy fire hose into a building, it will include traditional citizens fire academy elements such as spraying water at a target, riding fire department vehicles, learning basic first aid and trying first responder and firefighting tools.

Lt. Kurt Lichtenberg, the department’s public education officer, came up with the idea about a year ago and has been working with NWSRA ever since, Wax said.

The six sessions will be held on consecutive Wednesday evenings, ending with a graduation ceremony during a department open house at Fire Station 24. The session will replace a teen academy had been held in previous years.

Despite the involvement of the regional organization NWSRA, the hope is to fill the inaugural session with Hoffman Estates residents, Wax said.

“We want to go slowly as we start to build this,” he added.

Registration takes place through NWSRA at nwsra.org, but Wax said the fire department can answer would-be participants’ questions about the academy.

“I think that’s an excellent, excellent idea (for) the department,” village Trustee Karen Mills said this week. “And we’ll look forward to seeing how it goes. I’m sure you will get enough people. It sounds great.”