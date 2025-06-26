Ancient Egypt and evolution will come to life in Rosemont’s first immersive art shows

Visitors to an immersive art space set to open this fall in Rosemont will don virtual reality glasses to experience settings such as ancient Egypt. Courtesy of Michael Grondin

Rosemont and a Montreal-based studio have announced the debut immersive art experiences that will be virtually housed in a new venue scheduled to open this fall.

“Horizon of Khufu” and “Life Chronicles” are set to become the first installations inside EXP, a 26,000-square-foot facility being built in The Pearl District south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway.

The sensory-rich shows will transport visitors wearing virtual reality glasses to ancient Egypt and through 3.5 billion years of evolution, respectively.

“These two works embody our commitment to bringing bold and rich immersive content to new audiences,” said Eric Albert, CEO of PHI Studio, which Rosemont hired to operate the exhibit space. “EXP will be a cultural catalyst for the Midwest, and we’re proud to launch it with stories that bridge art, science and imagination.”

Visitors can ascend to the Great Pyramid's summit in “Horizon of Khufu,” an immersive art experience set to debut in Rosemont this fall. Courtesy of Excurio

“Horizon of Khufu” is a free-roaming, 45-minute virtual reality expedition inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. Participants journey through restricted chambers, ascend to the pyramid’s summit, and sail along the Nile during King Khufu’s funerary rites, officials said in an announcement.

The show, produced by Paris-based production company Excurio, has been seen by more than 1.5 million worldwide since launching in 2022.

“Life Chronicles” is an immersive adventure through ancient paleo-landscapes, tracking the rise of early microbes, the reign of dinosaurs and the dawn of humanity. The show was coproduced by Excurio and Paris’ Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in 2023.

Dinosaurs roam near a cretaceous river in “Life Chronicles,” an immersive art show coming to Rosemont's new EXP venue this fall. Courtesy of Excurio

“These world-class immersive journeys set the tone for what EXP is all about, bringing innovative, globally acclaimed experiences to Rosemont for all to enjoy,” Mayor Brad Stephens said. “This is just the beginning of our vision to establish EXP as a premier cultural destination for both residents and visitors alike.”

The mayor and village board late last year inked a licensing agreement with PHI Studio, which is paying $30,000 a month to rent the building the village is constructing for $8.4 million.

Under the deal, Rosemont and operator will split revenues generated by the rotating exhibitions, which village officials have approval over.

The company has designed, produced and curated walk-through exhibitions of sound, light and special effects in Montreal, Houston and Shanghai.

Officials estimate the new venue in Rosemont could attract 200,000 to 250,000 visitors a year.