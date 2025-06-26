Tie vote kills strip club’s hope for liquor license from Kane County commission

Blackjacks Gentlemen's Club is at 7N657 Illinois Route 25 in St. Charles Township. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Blackjack’s Gentlemen’s Club’s application for a liquor license was rejected on Wednesday when a vote by the Kane County Liquor Commission ended in a 2-2 tie.

The strip club, located at 7N657 Illinois Route 25 in St. Charles Township, has operated without a liquor license since 2012.

Board members Dale Berman and Clifford Surges voted no to the strip club’s request for the liquor license. Board members Chris Kious and Michael Linder voted yes.

Assistant State’s Attorney Donald O’Brien said the request failed because there was no majority vote.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog recused herself and left the room. She did not vote to break the tie because she accepted a campaign contribution from businesses tied to the club’s owners last year.

Blackjack’s attorney, Brittney Pedersen, said she was unaware of what happened with previous owners and the loss of its liquor license 13 years ago. But she said the current club is an “entirely different corporation.”

The applicant, Ann Marie Buttitta, 81, of St. Charles, said she has owned Elgin Entertainment Holdings Inc. since 2015.

“I am applying for a liquor license, seeking the board’s approval,” Buttitta said. “Currently the club operates as an 18-and-older club with adult entertainment. We plan to operate as a club 21-and-older in compliance with the local law so that full nudity would be eliminated.”

Kane County’s ordinance does not allow for full nudity for an establishment if it has a liquor license.

The club currently employs 13 people. If it got a liquor license, Buttitta said, the number of employees would increase to at least 28 because of the need for bartenders, servers and added security.

“I have been in the hospitality business for 29 years,” Buttitta said. “My staff and I know how to safely and responsibly operate our club.”

Berman spoke strongly against awarding a liquor license because of the type of business it is.

“I don’t think that their organization as it is — by lewd acts and … partially-dressed females — is something that lends itself to a liquor license in the state of Illinois,” said Berman, a North Aurora Democrat.

The decision of the Liquor Commission is final, as the county still has unassigned liquor licenses available, officials said.

Pedersen said she will speak to her clients about what next steps to take — if any.

“I am unclear on how a tie (vote) does play out,” Pedersen said. “I would make sure that was ruled on appropriately.