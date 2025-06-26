It’s Pritzker 3.0: Governor launches reelection amid White House speculation

Gov. JB Pritzker is running for a third term, he announced Thursday. blueroomstream.com

Gov. JB Pritzker embarked on his third gubernatorial campaign Thursday, with the prospect of a presidential run looming in the background.

“I’m running for reelection (in 2026) to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face,” Pritzker said in a statement before remarks scheduled for 10 a.m. in Chicago’s South Side.

“I love this state, and it’s the honor of my life to serve as your governor — to help lead through the most challenging of times and celebrate the most joyful ones together. I’m ready for the fight ahead,” he added. “So, whether you’re at the center of Illinois, or anywhere else, join me, let’s keep Illinois moving forward.”

It’s expected Pritzker will be asked if he intends to run for president during events across Illinois Thursday. So far, the governor has kept his intentions under wraps despite banking a formidable war chest and multiple appearances across the country raising his profile.

The progressive Democrat came into office in 2019 facing a state burdened by unpaid bills after years without a budget under Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

His campaign touted the fact Pritzker this month signed his seventh balanced budget, although next fiscal year is expected to bring major financial challenges.

“These days, Illinois is standing at the center of the fight: the fight to make life more affordable, the fight to protect our freedoms, the fight for common sense,” Pritzker said.

“We don’t just talk about problems. In Illinois, we solve them. Because we know government ought to stand up for working families and be a force for good, not a weapon of revenge.”

Digs at President Donald Trump, who has riposted back, have been a hallmark of Pritzker’s tenure. The tensions escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Pritzker critical of the president’s handling of the crisis.

A billionaire whose family founded Hyatt hotels, Pritzker logged key legislative victories in his first term including the massive Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The Chicagoan worked to make Illinois a refuge for women seeking abortions when Roe v. Wade fell three years ago, and has championed criminal justice reforms and labor rights.

“From a political perspective he becomes a stronger candidate for president in 2028 as a sitting governor,” said former Democratic state Sen. Bill Morris of Lake Forest on Tuesday.

One intriguing question is who will be Pritzker’s running mate. Current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is running in the 2026 Democratic primary for outgoing U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat.

Illinois GOP Chair Kathy Salvi had a quick response to the announcement, saying the governor’s “first two terms have been nothing short of a total failure.”

“He’s prioritized illegal immigrants over Illinois families, hiked taxes, and rammed through the largest, most bloated budget in state history. He has used and abused the fine people of Illinois, allowing heavy handed government to meddle in the lives and safety of ordinary Illinoisans.

“These last nearly eight years under his governance merits firing not rehiring. While businesses and families flee, Pritzker sees Illinois as nothing more than a steppingstone for the White House.”

That said, Pritzker has won his last two elections by substantial margins.