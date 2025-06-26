Where you can see Fourth of July fireworks displays in the suburbs

Independence Day is Friday, July 4. Here are some of the fireworks displays planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in the area.

Saturday, June 28

Celebrate Fox Lake fireworks: Dusk Saturday, June 28, off Nippersink Lake, Fox Lake. Parking is first-come, first-served. Free. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Stars ‘N Stripes Fest fireworks: Dusk Saturday, June 28, at Cary-Grove Park, Three Oaks Road and North First Street, Cary. Free admission; parking $20 per vehicle, cash only. carypark.com.

Dundee Township fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Fireworks may begin 30 minutes earlier or later depending on weather conditions. Rain date: June 29. Free. dtpd.org.

Navy Pier in Chicago features fireworks Saturdays and Wednesdays during the summer, including June 28 and July 2 and 5. Courtesy of Josh Ohms Photography/Navy Pier

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 29

Des Plaines Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Sunday, June 29, at Oakton College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines. Gates open at 7 p.m. Free; weather dependent. desplaines.org/july4.

Wednesday, July 2

The Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival fireworks will take place both Wednesday and Friday, July 2 and 4, at Melas Park. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Lions Club

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival fireworks: 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, and 9 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Free. mplions.org.

Thursday, July 3

The City of Aurora will offer free shuttles to the viewing locations for its fireworks display on Thursday, July 3. Courtesy of City of Aurora

Aurora Fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3. Viewing locations are the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway Ave., and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Free park-and-ride shuttles will be operating from 6-10 p.m. aurora.il.us.

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St., Park Ridge. DJ and kids’ entertainment at 6:30 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m. Free. prparks.org.

Burlington Independence Day celebration fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, in Burlington Park, 175 Water St., Burlington. Free. facebook.com/villageofburlington.

Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Roselle Independence Day celebration fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Free. roselle.il.us.

Enjoy fireworks over Bangs Lake from Cook Park in Wauconda Thursday, July 3. Daily Herald file photo

Wauconda Community Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Fireworks over Bangs Lake. Rain date is July 5. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Wheaton’s Independence Day Celebration’s fireworks will take place Thursday, July 3, at Graf Park. Daily Herald file photo

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Lisle Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Free. For parking maps, see villageoflisle.org.

North Aurora Independence Day celebration fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Free. northaurora.org.

Taste of Oak Brook and fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Includes food from Oak Brook restaurants from 4-10 p.m., beer garden, an expanded drone show, and live music. VIP parking for $50, preferred for $30 or value for $20. oak-brook.org/813/Taste-of-Oak-Brook-2025.

Friday, July 4

18th annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Music from Hello Weekend and Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Tribute Band followed by fireworks. Parking available at the park for $20 (cash only). Tickets: $30-$35 or VIP for $75-$400, available via lfparksandrec.com.

Antioch Fourth of July celebration fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Sequoit Creek Park, 845 Main St., Antioch. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Suggested donation is $25 per family. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Northbrook Independence Day: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Best viewed from Meadowhill or Techny Park. Free. eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

St. Charles Independence Day fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. Free. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Woodstock Fourth of July fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. Donations help cover the cost of the fireworks. Park for a $15 fee in the park using the South Street entrance. woodstockilchamber.com.

Yorkville Fourth of July fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, from Route 47 and Countryside Parkway, Yorkville. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks & Celebration: 9 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. For parking details, go to vbg.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Carol Stream Independence Day concert and fireworks: Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Concert by Shout Out at 7 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Fireworks launched over the lake. Free. lakezurich.org.

Vernon Hills July Fourth celebration: 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Free; donations welcome. warrenville.il.us or warrenvilleparks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Preceded by music from The Moods at 5 p.m., The LaBamba Show at 6:30 p.m., and The Ultimate Elvis Experience starring Shawn Klush at 8 p.m. Free. elginil.gov.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Free. bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. Fireworks launched from the public works facility. Rain date: July 5. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at 75th Street/Lemont Road. Spectators can park and view the show from several parking lots in the area. downers.us.

Elk Grove Mid-Summer Classics Concert and Fireworks: Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Preceded by Cheap Trick at 8 p.m. Free. elkgrove.org.

Huntley Independence Day fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Rain date: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 5. huntley.il.us.

Libertyville Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Butler Lake Park band shell, 810 W. Lake St., Libertyville. Free. libertyville.com.

Lombard Fourth of July fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. No shuttle buses available. villageoflombard.org.

Mundelein Community Days fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, in Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Oswego Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Rain date: Saturday, July 5. oswegoil.org.

Red, White and BOOM! fireworks: 9:30 p.m. p.m. Friday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, from Willow Crest Golf Club, north of the park. Also ground display fireworks from the northeast corner of the park. Free. Parking in the Westmont High or Westmont Junior High parking lots. westmontparks.org.

Saturday, July 5

BeachFest: Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Sunday, July 6

Lakeside Festival fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Fireworks over the lake. thedole.org/the-fest.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Saturday, July 12

Elburn Lions Club fireworks show: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. Parking west of the park; donations welcome. Limited parking on the streets. Rain date: July 13. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Fox River Grove fireworks: Dusk Saturday, July 12, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Free. facebook.com/frgliving.

Pingree Grove Independence Day celebration fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, in the Cambridge Lakes community center parking lot, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Parking is limited. Free. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Sunday, July 13

Glendale Heights Fest fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. For parking details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.