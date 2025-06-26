Man fatally stabbed on CTA Blue Line in Rosemont; person in custody
A man was stabbed to death during a fight Wednesday on a CTA Blue Line train in Rosemont.
The 42-year-old was arguing with a man about 7:50 p.m. on the train in the 5800 block of North River Road when the other man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the thigh, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The attacker was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.
