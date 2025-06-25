‘People rely on us’: Don’t fret, household hazardous waste collection to resume in July

Collected household hazardous waste at the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County facility in Gurnee. Courtesy of SWALCO

A household chemical waste collection scheduled Saturday at the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County’s Gurnee facility has been canceled due to lack of storage space but users of the popular program are being told not to fret as it will resume in July.

“The program is continuing,” said Pete Adrian, recycling coordinator. “There’s no crisis here by any means.”

The agency is permitted to hold a certain amount of materials, such as pesticides, motor oil, household cleaners and gasoline but relies on state funding to have them removed for recycling.

“There’s a volume of material we have to move out of the facility to make space for the next batch coming in,” Adrian said.

More than 3,000 gallons of household hazardous waste is stored in drums at the Gurnee facility at 1311 Estes St., awaiting removal. That puts it at capacity and funding to remove the material won’t be available until the state’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

The cost of managing hazardous waste jumped but SWALCO’s state funding also will increase, according to Walter Willis, executive director.

It was a one-time situation and shouldn’t arise next year, he added.

SWALCO a few years ago moved to appointment only for household hazardous waste drop offs in Gurnee as well as at mobile events held at various locations throughout the county.

“We’re already taking appointments for July 12 and July 24,” Adrian said.

A mobile drop-off event is scheduled July 19 at Lakes Community High School, 1600 Eagle Way, Lake Villa.

“This program has been (available) a long time and we have great participation,” Adrian said. “People rely on us.”

A new wrinkle in the household chemical waste collections is that after July 1, SWALCO will accept loose batteries.

Visit swalco.org for updates on upcoming events and to schedule drop-offs when service returns.