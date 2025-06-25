advertisement
News

Missing Arlington Heights man found alive

Posted June 25, 2025 1:18 pm
Christopher Placek
 

An Arlington Heights man who went missing late Monday was found alive Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

A person jogging near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Nichols Road just after 5 a.m. Wednesday saw a person who appeared to be in distress and called 911, according to Police Chief Nick Pecora.

Pecora said first responders arrived and confirmed the individual was Adam Gerber, 54, who had last been seen about 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Arlington Heights and Lake-Cook roads.

His vehicle was found nearby, police said.

Gerber was taken to a hospital for care and his family was notified, Pecora said.

Police and fire agencies conducted an extensive search Tuesday of the nearby Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove, including in one of the numerous bodies of water in the area, after a police dog tracked his scent there from his vehicle.

Arlington Heights police thanked several area law enforcement and fire agencies for their assistance in the search, as well as the VarenychOK catering service in Buffalo Grove for offering meals to search teams and G Anthony’s Hair Salon for allowing first responders to cool off inside the business during breaks in Monday’s search.

Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities Long Grove News
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
