Carol Stream officials tout new restaurants in annual address

Dave Oberhelman; doberhelman@dailyherald.com Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino Sr. addresses the crowd as Village Manager William Holmer looks during the State of Village event on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Carol Stream.

The pending opening of a Jack In The Box and Chipotle were among the new developments highlighted during Carol Stream's annual State of the Village breakfast.

Mayor Frank Saverino Sr. and village officials gave presentations about past accomplishments and future happenings during the Wednesday event hosted by the Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce.

“It comes back to the same thing. It’s all about the people,” Saverino said.

Community Development Director Don Bastian said the new Jack In The Box is under construction in a former Arby’s at 441 E. Geneva Road. It’s set to open in August.

The new restaurant is part of a push by the San Diego-based company to return its presence to the Chicago metropolitan area.

Seven new Jack In The Box restaurants are planned. The list includes a Naperville location opening in August at 1600 E. Ogden Ave. and a Lake in the Hills location opening in September at 320 N. Randall Road.

Meanwhile, Bastian said, a new Chipotle restaurant is under construction at 114 S. Schmale Road, near Caputo’s at the Carol Stream Marketplace.

Bastian said the Chipotle will feature the innovative “Chipotlane.” That allows customers to order and pay digitally through the Chipotle website or application and pick up their orders without using a traditional drive-through window.

Adam Frederick, interim director of engineering services, said a new $1.1 million water main project at North Avenue and Schmale Road will alleviate “a very expensive water connection” for Chipotle.

Construction is expected to begin this week or next week, Frederick said, with part of it needing to be completed by mid-July for Chipotle’s opening.

Dave Oberhelman; doberhelman@dailyherald.com Carol Stream Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Cluever speaks Wednesday during the State of the Village event at Holiday Inn & Suites in Carol Stream.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Cluever spoke about how police officer Carol Cadle recently received the “Most Outstanding Officer of the Year” award from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. Cluever said it was “a big deal.”

In addition, the deputy chief highlighted several community initiatives, including a police and student fishing derby. “Cops and Bobbers, if you will,” Cluever said.

He also said the Carol Stream Police Department has “really leaned into technology” with new investments in body cameras, a mobile camera for building searches, six drones, 10 drone pilots, and fixed and mobile automated license plate readers.

“This is allowing us to create timelines of when crimes occur,” Cluever said. “From an investigator’s standpoint, it’s incredible.”

Carol Stream Finance Director Jon Batek and Public Works Director Brad Fink also made presentations. Fink said a six-year project will replace 10,750 residential water meters by 2031. The existing meters are 20 to 35 years old.