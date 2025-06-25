Fourth of July events: Fireworks, festivals, parades, concerts and more

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 People watch the 2024 fireworks show over the Field of Dreams at Barrington High School.

Saturday, June 28

Field of Honor: All day Saturday, June 28, through Friday, July 4, at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. U.S. flags will fly in solemn formation. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in active-duty military, fallen servicemen and women, first responders and Hometown Heroes. Features nightly patriotic performances, including vocalists, bagpipers, drummers, honor guards, flyovers and taps. Free. healingfield.org/event/wheaton-il.

Stars & Stripes Half Marathon, 10K and 5K: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bell Works, 2000 Center Drive, Hoffman Estates. Packet pickup from 6:15-7:15 a.m. Kids Dash at 9 a.m. Registration starts at $109.99 for half marathon, $54.99 for 10K, $44.99 for 5K. $12.99 for 5K Kids Fun Run. allcommunityevents.com/starsandstripesrun.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 Children wave their flags in excitement as emergency vehicles roll past during the 2024 Carpentersville Independence Day Parade.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Parade starts at South Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, continues east on Main, south on Washington Avenue to Spring Street, and east on Spring to Carpenter Park. Free. cville.org.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Millennium Park, 23 Rollins Road; entry fee is $20 per car with awards at 1:30 p.m. Parade at 10 a.m. from Grant High School, 285 E. Grand Ave., and ending at Millennium Park. Live music from Judson Brown from 3-5 p.m., R-Gang Motown from 5-7 p.m., and Kashmir from 7-9 p.m. Kids’ activities, food and drinks from 3-10 p.m. and fireworks at dusk off Nippersink Lake. Parking is first-come, first-serve. Free. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

“Yankee Doodle Dandy”: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, in Lake Park High School West Campus auditorium, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Lake Park High School’s Film Appreciation Society is hosting the classic 1942 musical on the life of composer, singer and dancer George M. Cohan and starring James Cagney. Followed by a discussion and trivia on the background and history of the film. Free. lphs.org.

Stars ‘N Stripes Fest: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Cary-Grove Park, Three Oaks Road and North First Street, Cary. Twelve food trucks, adult beverages, kids’ inflatables and activities, music from Modern Day Romeos at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Free admission; parking $20 per vehicle, cash only. Swimming at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center: $10 for Sunburst Bay members and $15 for nonmembers. carypark.com.

Dundee Township fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Entertainment, food vendors and visit with community partners from 6-9 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks may begin 30 minutes earlier or later depending on weather conditions. Rain date: June 29. Free. dtpd.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 29

Happy Birthday America Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Classic car show featuring vintage rides. $20 registration is from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Free admission for spectators. facebook.com/VillageOfCarpentersville/.

Waukegan Park District’s American Independence Parade: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, stepping off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Travels on Sheridan Road from Franklin Street to Jack Benny Drive. Theme is “Family, Friends and the Fourth.” The Grand Marshal will be Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County. Free. waukeganparks.org/parade.

Des Plaines Fourth of July Fireworks: Gates open at 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk Sunday, June 29, at Oakton College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines. DJ and yard games before the fireworks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Features eight food trucks and glow products for purchase. No alcohol or pets. Outside food permitted, but no cooking on-site. Entry is off Golf Road only. Free; weather dependent. desplaines.org/july4.

Wednesday, July 2

Frontier Days Festival: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, Fourth of July parade, entertainment, food, soccer 3v3, Stampede Run/Walk, marketplace, family activities and more. Main stage lineup: 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Wednesday; Dishwalla at 8 p.m. Thursday; BoDeans at 8 p.m. Friday; Bruce In The USA at 8 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Frontier Stage lineup: Dan Peters Band Funky at 6 p.m. and Exit 147 at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday; Jak Tripper at 6 p.m. and One Of The Boyzz at 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Class of ’68 at 6 p.m. and LP Vinyl at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Horizon at 2:30 p.m., Eric Case Band at 6 p.m. and ARRA at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Triadd Trio at 4:30 p.m. and Kickin’ It With Carol at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. frontierdays.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Parade along Illinois Boulevard at 9 a.m. and Drone Light Show at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Village Green; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Carnival, live entertainment, Kids’ Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Main stage lineup: Run Forrest Run at 5:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and David’s House at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Fireworks at dusk Thursday, carnival, music, food vendors, parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, craft and business expo Saturday and Sunday and more. Music lineup: Thursday: Bucket Number Six at 7 p.m. and Too Much Molly at 10 p.m.; Friday: Marina City at 7:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m.; Saturday: Whiskey Road at 7:30 p.m. and iPop at 10 p.m.; and Sunday: Madcats Summer Stage from noon to 4 p.m. Free. hometown-fest.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 1-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 4; and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Live entertainment, carnival, food, beer and more. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Friday. Music lineup: Wednesday: Sealed with a Kiss at 7:30 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Thursday: Petty Union at 7:30 p.m. and One of These Nights at 9:15 p.m.; Friday: The Mix at 8:30 and 10 p.m.; Saturday: One of the Boyzz at 7:30 p.m. and Infinity at 9 p.m.; Sunday: Rico! at 9:45 p.m. and more. Free admission; ride wristbands for purchase. mplions.org.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Patriotic Brass & Percussion concert: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Robert G. Soule Amphitheater at Citizens Park, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs. Free. elginsymphony.org.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra performed a Patriotic Brass and Percussion concert last year at Citizens Park in Barrington. This year’s concert will be Wednesday, July 2. Courtesy of Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Wheaton Municipal Band’s “Red, White and KaBOOM”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, in Memorial Park bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Featuring patriotic music. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Thursday, July 3

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Carnival rides, food, beer garden, superhero characters, kids’ decorated bike parade, kids’ ice-cream eating contest, cornhole tournament and more. Music lineup: Thursday: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 1 p.m., Sparks Fly The Taylor Swift Experience at 4 p.m., Dangerous Joes at 6:30 p.m. and Wildfire at 8 p.m.; Friday: Rosie and the Rivets at 1 p.m., Classical Blast at 4 p.m., Always Olivia at 6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7:45 p.m.; Saturday: Wild Daisy at 12:30 p.m., Pino Farina at 4 p.m., Brass on Fire at 6 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Judson Brown at noon, Crystal Lake Strikers at 2:30 p.m., Libido Funk Circus at 3:30 p.m. and Made in America at 6:45 p.m. Note: Cashless payment. $10, $5 for 65 and older, free for active military with ID and kids 12 and younger. thedole.org/the-fest.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 3-6, in Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Carnival, Freedom Classic 5K at 8 a.m. Friday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and more. Music lineup: Thursday: 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m.; Friday: Mackenzie O’Brien at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Disco Circus at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Blooze Brothers at 6:30 p.m. Free. mundelein.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 3-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors, carnival and more. Carnival hours for those with special needs from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Music: Thursday: Anthem at 9 p.m.; Friday: Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. and Disco Circus at 9:45 p.m.; Saturday: Smokin’ Gunz at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Modern Day Romeos at 4:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Food vendors open at 5 p.m. Live music by No Limit at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Red, White and BOOM!: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Rides and attractions, community activities, live DJ and more Thursday, and 5K at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., DJ performance, activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Taste of Oak Brook and fireworks: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Food from Oak Brook restaurants, beer garden, an expanded drone show, private cabanas, a 20-minute fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m., and music from Sixteen Candles, Fearless: A Tribute to Taylor Swift and DJ Speed. VIP parking for $50, preferred for $30 or value for $20. oak-brook.org/813/Taste-of-Oak-Brook-2025.

1980s tribute band Sixteen Candles will headline Taste of Oak Brook Thursday, July 3. Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

Burlington Independence Day celebration: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 3, in Burlington Park, 175 Water St., Burlington. Music, food, and a ceremony honoring veterans, active military and their families beginning at 8 p.m. Fireworks show at dusk. facebook.com/villageofburlington.

North Aurora Independence Day celebration: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Music from Hillbilly Rockstarz from 6-9 p.m., a community picnic and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. northaurora.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Thursday: Parade steps off at 6 p.m.; kids’ entertainment from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the pavilion. Friday: Annual Cerny Series baseball games at 10 a.m.; karaoke, games and kids’ entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m.; fire department water fights at 2 p.m.; horseshoe contest at 2 p.m.; Warrenville Historical Society bingo from 2-3 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Main stage lineup: Thursday: Katie Kostner at 7:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m.; Friday: Abi Edwards at 1:30 p.m., Mary Macaroni & Impastas at 3 p.m., Just Pretending at 4:30 p.m. and Radio Gaga at 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. warrenville.il.us or warrenvilleparks.org.

Highland Park Independence Day: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at The Preserve of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks, music, games and various attractions. pdhp.org.

Lisle Independence Day fireworks: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Music from Junkyard Groove at 5:30 p.m. and Fletcher Rockwell at 7:30 p.m. on the Van Kampen Stage. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Food and drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Parking is limited. For parking maps, see villageoflisle.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. With the theme “Stars, Stripes & Summer,” the fest features games, small carnival rides, food vendors and DJ entertainment. Fireworks at dusk. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Patty Query, one of the Trail Riders of DuPage, gets ready for the start of the 2024 Warrenville Fourth of July Parade.

Warrenville Fourth of July Parade: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, starting from downtown Warrenville, travels south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, south on Curtis Avenue, and ends at Woodland Road. With the theme “America’s Movie Magic,” the parade showcases local school and park district dance troops, bands and singers, and new and old-time fire trucks, squad cars and floats. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda Community Fireworks: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Hosted by the village and Wauconda Park District. Music and concessions starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk over Bangs Lake. Rain date July 5. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster St., Park Ridge. DJ and kids’ entertainment at 6:30 p.m. with live music at 8 p.m. Bring a picnic; no alcohol or grills allowed. prparks.org.

Roselle Independence Day celebration: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Fireworks show at dusk. Seven food trucks at 6:30 p.m. and live music by Dirty Pop at 7 p.m. Free. roselle.il.us.

Naperville Municipal Band Concert in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Patriotic concert with the theme “Let Freedom Ring” with live cannons. Free. napervilleband.org.

Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Friday, July 4

Elmhurst Running Club’s 4 On the 4th: 7:15 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Wilder Park in Elmhurst. 4-mile run at 7:15 a.m. and Kids’ 1K for ages 5-12 at 8:20 a.m. Eighty percent of proceeds will be donated to local charities. Register at 4on4th.run.

Glen Ellyn Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. start Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Run or walk the scenic course at Lake Ellyn Park. Benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund. $39.39-$45.99. Register at FreedomFourRun.com.

The annual Glen Ellyn Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk on Friday, July 4, benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund. Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Park District

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park & Fields, 1750 Techny Road, Northbrook. Run or walk on the certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., followed by the Liberty Lap Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. for junior joggers. eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. Friday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W370 Dean St., St. Charles. Wear red, white and blue to Lazarus House’s 20th annual 4-mile run/2-mile walk fundraiser. Kids’ dashes for 10 and younger for $18.04 at 9:30 a.m. Day-of registrations welcome. All proceeds benefit Lazarus House. $34.09-$44.79. Register: lazarushouse.net/greatwesternfreedom4.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. One-mile fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $15 exhibitor donation for Illinois Special Olympics; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. and live music with The Lennys. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, with $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Warrenville Park District’s 5K Firecracker Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. The 5K course incorporates the Illinois Prairie Path, Warrenville Grove Forest Preserve and downtown streets. Also, there’s a 50-yard dash for kids 3-6, a 100-yard dash for kids 6-10 and a Sparkler one-mile. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each group. Dashes: $5; Sparkler: $20; and 5K: $45. Register: warrenvilleparks.org.

Barrington All-Star Brass Quintet: 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. The quintet will play patriotic tunes to kick off the Barrington parade at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, it will take place on the front lawn. Bring lawn chairs. Free. BarringtonsWhiteHouse.com/events.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4. The route runs on Douglas Avenue from Slade Avenue to city hall, 150 Dexter Court, Elgin. The Pet Parade at 9 a.m. starts at the NENA Butterfly Garden at Douglas Avenue and Ann Street and continues along the parade route to Douglas and Highland. elginil.gov.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4, along Illinois Boulevard, from Paris Lane to Evanston Street, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Vernon Hills July Fourth parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4. Parade steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, then south to Sullivan Drive and west to Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Yorkville Fourth of July celebration: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Yorkville High School and ends at Town Square Park. Activities, including kids’ foot races, bounce houses and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band, begin after the parade and end at noon. Food and drinks for purchase. Fireworks at dusk from Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Aurora’s Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. The parade begins at Benton and Broadway, heads north on Broadway to Downer Place, and west on Downer to Middle Avenue. The reviewing stand is in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. aurora-il.org/1239/4th-of-July-Parade.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Main Street in Barrington. Steps off at Barrington High School. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. Steps off from the village hall, 12 S. Center St., Bensenville, and heads east to Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street and ends at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St. bensenville.il.us.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Center Street and Wicke Avenue, and proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, east on Prairie and then disbands at Prairie and Pearson Street, Des Plaines. The theme is “Hometown Happiness” and features community floats, live music and strolling entertainment. Free. desplaines.org/july4.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods, and continues to the village hall. Followed by a flag-raising ceremony. vhw.org/524/Parade.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, steps off from Dunton and Oakton streets, Arlington Heights. Parade travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Theme is “Celebrating 100 years — Arlington Heights Park District.” Kids 4-12, accompanied by an adult, can check in at Olive and Highland streets for the decorated bike parade; no Big Wheels. Free. FrontierDays.org.

Hinsdale Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. Steps off at Sixth and Garfield streets, travels north on Garfield to First Street, then west on First to Grant Street, and south on Grant to Sixth Street, Hinsdale. villageofhinsdale.org.

Hinsdale “4th for All” Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. After the parade, head to Burlington Park for food, entertainment, an arts and crafts fair, kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live music by The Hat Guys Band from noon to 4 p.m. Free. villageofhinsdale.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Day-long activities include music, bands, BYOB open-carry wristbands (no alcohol sales on the grounds; $5 per wristband to bring in adult beverages but no glass bottles), and food vendors/trucks. Beach open from noon to 7 p.m. with $9-$11 daily fee for ages 4 and older. Giant Bubble Show at 3 p.m., Miss Janie’s Farm at 5 p.m., and Blackberry Jam at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks launched over the lake around 9:15 p.m. lakezurich.org.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2024 Lucy Rummelhart of Lake Zurich stays cool on the splash pad during Lake Zurich’s 2024 Independence Day celebration at Paulus Park.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Lisle Junior High School, proceeds west on Jonquil Avenue, north on Main Street, east on Burlington Avenue, and ends at the Lisle Village Hall. At 10:45 a.m., the Lisle Heritage Society will host an ice cream social and patriotic music by Lisle Community Band at The Museums at Lisle Station Park. villageoflisle.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, heads south on Main to Union Avenue, west on Union to Wheaton Avenue, south on Wheaton to Front Street, Wheaton. The parade, with the theme “Stars, Stripes & Summer,” features floats from local businesses and organizations. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4/.

Antioch Fourth of July celebration: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Sequoit Creek Park, 845 Main St., Antioch. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Then come back at 4 p.m. for festivities until fireworks at dusk. antioch.il.gov.

Brookdale’s 48th annual Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4, through the Brookdale neighborhood in Naperville. Parade lineup at 10:30 a.m. at Hill Middle School and then proceeds along Langley, Bainbridge, Foxhill, Manchester, Brookdale and ending at Brookdale Racquet Club. facebook.com/BrookdaleNeighborhoodNaperville.

Highland Park Independence Day Parade: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4. Parade, with “Dream Team” theme, begins at First Street and Laurel Avenue and proceeds through downtown to Sunset Woods Park, Highland Park. Wear your favorite team jerseys and apparel. Floats will celebrate the colors and mascots of favorite teams and organizations. Before the parade, a remembrance will be held at 9 a.m. in the Rose Garden next to city hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave. cityhpil.com.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade and Community Picnic: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4, in Island Lake. 75th anniversary parade at 11 a.m. followed by picnic with hot dogs, ice cream truck, music and games at Converse Park. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Steps off at noon Friday, July 4, from Glenbard West High School and heads westbound on Crescent Boulevard, continues north on Main Street and east on Linden Street to Lake Ellyn Park, Glen Ellyn. Reserved VIP parade reviewing stadium seating available at 479 Main St. for ticketed guests. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Downers Grove Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Friday, July 4. The parade steps off from Main and Grant streets, traveling south on Main to Warren Avenue, Downers Grove. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day Parade: 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, starting at Bakley and Main streets heading west on Main toward Huntley Square. huntley.il.us.

Northbrook Independence Day: 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Fourth of July Bike Parade at 4 p.m. on Cherry Lane at Westmoor School just ahead of the Northbrook 4th of July Parade. Register in advance online and at the Bike Parade Tent on July 4 in the staging area. DJ entertainment starting at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, viewed from Meadowhill or Techny Park. eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. 25th annual event with games, 38-foot slide, petting zoo, jugglers, live music, beer and food trucks. Music from Westview Hills Band at 4 p.m. and Black Bolts Band at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Willow Crest Golf Club, north of the park. Also ground display fireworks from the northeast corner of the park. Free. Parking in the Westmont High or Westmont Junior High parking lots. westmontparks.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. 75th annual event featuring Savor the Flavor with 14 food vendors, Batavia Community Band from 8:30-9:15 p.m., and the Sky Concert at 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Live music, food trucks and drinks, kids’ activities, tabletop games and a pie-eating contest. Music lineup: The Moods at 5 p.m., The LaBamba Show at 6:30 p.m., and The Ultimate Elvis Experience starring Shawn Klush at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Free. elginil.gov.

18th annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Hosted by Friends of Lake Forest Parks & Recreation Foundation. Music from Hello Weekend and Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Tribute Band followed by fireworks. Parking available at the park for $20 (cash only). Tickets: $30-$35 or VIP for $75-$400, available via lfparksandrec.com.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. DJ M.B. Entertainment at 6 p.m. and Wild Daisy at 7:30 p.m. Food and beer for purchase from 6-9:30 p.m. Fireworks launched from the public works facility at 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 5. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream Independence Day concert and fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Concessions open at 6 p.m., music from Shout Out at 7 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks & Celebration: 7 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band will present a patriotic-themed concert. Bring a picnic basket and blankets. Fireworks at 9 p.m. For parking details, go to vbg.org.

Vernon Hills July Fourth celebration: 7 p.m. Friday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Music from DJ Top Dog. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org.

Woodstock Fourth of July fireworks: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. Fireworks at dusk. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Concessions available. Donations help cover the cost of the fireworks. Park for a $15 fee in the park using the South Street entrance. woodstockilchamber.com.

Libertyville Fourth of July fireworks: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Butler Lake Park band shell, 810 W. Lake St., Libertyville. The Village Band will perform patriotic music, with fireworks around 9:30 p.m. Lake Street will close to pedestrians and vehicle traffic at 9 p.m. Parking available at Butler Lake Park (residents only), the main commuter lot, both parking garages and Butterfield School. libertyville.com.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Naperville Municipal Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More parking at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Elk Grove Mid-Summer Classics Concert and Fireworks: 8 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. The village and Elk Grove Park District present Cheap Trick, followed by the Lions Club firework show around 9:30 p.m. elkgrove.org.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display happens over Lake Ellyn in Glen Ellyn on Friday, July 4. Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Park District

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The 4th of July Committee fundraises 100% of costs; suggested donation is $25 per family. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

St. Charles Independence Day fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. Around noon July 4, look for a big red balloon above Langum Park. If you can see the balloon, you will have a good view of the fireworks. In Langum Park, there will be Snack Zone concessions starting at 4 p.m. and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. In Mount St. Mary Park, food trucks at 4 p.m., Glow Zone novelty sales from 6-9 p.m., and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Pottawatomie Park is not a viewing site. stcparks.org/july-4th/.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at 75th Street/Lemont Road. Spectators can park and view the show from several parking lots in the area. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Attendees heading to Deicke Park are encouraged to cross at Route 47 and Main Street. Crossing at Route 47 and Mill Street is strongly discouraged. Rain date: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 5. huntley.il.us.

Lombard Fourth of July fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. No shuttle buses available. villageoflombard.org.

Oswego Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Rain date: Saturday, July 5. oswegoil.org.

Saturday, July 5

Bartlett Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 5. Stepping off from Oak Avenue, south to Railroad Avenue, and continuing south on Main Street/South Bartlett Road to Stearns Road, west on Stearns to Apple Orchard Park.​ Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5, in Palatine. The parade proceeds south on Cedar Street to Slade Street, east on Slade to Brockway, north on Brockway to Wood Street and east on Wood to Community Park. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

BeachFest: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Food and beverage vendors, bounce house, foam party and more. Music from Jesus Ramos Band at 5:30 p.m. and Six Speed Tranny at 8 and 10 p.m. Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Veteran W. Joye Williams waves to paradegoers during the 2024 Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade. This year's parade will be Sunday, July 6. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network, 2024

Sunday, July 6

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6, stepping off from 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, and heading southeast on Dole Avenue and Country Club Road, east on Golf Road to Nash Road. clchamber.com.

Mundelein Community Days Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6. New route and start time. The 1.1-mile parade will begin at Mundelein High School and proceed east on Hawley Street, south on Seymour Avenue, east on Hammond Street, and conclude at the village hall. mundelein.org.

Lakeside Festival fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Fireworks over the lake. thedole.org/the-fest.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Hosted by Sleepy Hollow Service Club. $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Friday, July 11

Pingree Grove Independence Day celebration: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 11, and 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 12, in the Cambridge Lakes community center parking lot, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Live music, parade, food trucks, inflatables and treats. Friday: Buckshot Bully Band at 6:30 p.m. and Super Rock Tribute Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday: Parade at 4 p.m. at Alta Vista and Wester, Prime Time Racing from 5-9 p.m., Leonardo Kids Music at 5:30 p.m., The Amazing Gary Magic Show at 6:30 p.m., Reality Bytes Band at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Parking is limited. Free. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Saturday, July 12

Fox River Grove fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Picnic Grove Park, 598 Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Seven food trucks and a glow vendor with fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/frgliving.

Elburn Lions Club fireworks show: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Concessions for purchase. Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. Parking west of the park; donations welcome. Limited parking on the streets. Rain date: July 13. facebook.com/ElburnFireworksShow.

Sunday, July 13

Glendale Heights Fest fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. For parking details, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2024 Dancers from Huitzillin Danza Mexicana from Gurnee perform during Elgin’s 2024 Fourth of July parade.

Tunes of Glory bagpipers perform during the opening night of the 2024 Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network, 2024

Over 2,000 flags wave in the wind during opening night of the 2024 Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network, 2024

Kids on the Rock Star ride at the 2024 Lakeside Festival at the Dole in Crystal Lake. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network, 2024

The Blooze Brothers performed during the 2024 Lakeside Festival at the Dole in Crystal Lake. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network, 2024