‘Real world experience:’ Renovation of culinary lab among big projects at Lake Zurich High School

Lake Zurich High School is setting the table for future chefs and others seeking a place in the food industry with a $2.7 million renovation of the culinary lab and related work.

It’s the most expensive of four projects totaling about $7 million being done during a busy summer at the high school.

School officials aren’t certain, but it’s believed LZHS has had a culinary lab since it was built in 1977. Until now, six outdated residential stations occupied the old lab, but there were no commercial stations or equipment.

With many opportunities in commercial kitchens, the goal is to update the kitchens to better reflect what students seeking jobs in catering, restaurants or culinary positions might encounter in their search, explained Principal John Walsh.

The new lab is about 1,600 square feet with room for 24 to 30 students to work simultaneously. It is used every period of every day for grades nine to 12. Offerings will range from basic residential cooking to a focus on commercial cooking.

“The culinary commercial portion is designed for a real-world restaurant work experience,” said Jean Malek, executive director of communications and community relations.

“The overall space will allow students to enhance their everyday life skills as well as potential workforce opportunities in the culinary arts,” she added.

The new lab, expected to be completed Aug. 9, will feature two commercial workstations; six residential workstations; a teaching station and camera system that allows instruction to be projected simultaneously on six monitors; full ADA compliance and other features.

Walsh said other potential career pathways such as restaurant services, broadcasting or marketing may be possible.

A renovated and expanded culinary lab will incorporate space that had been used by fashion design classes. A new design lab to incorporate additional career paths such as fashion design, merchandising and entrepreneurship is part of the overall project.

The project also involves removing a wall in the cafeteria and faculty office and storage area and moving the coffee shop slightly.

Also coming this summer is a $2.2 million initiative to install new furniture, including desks, tables of various heights, chairs and soft seating, in about 90 classrooms.

“One of the focuses of professional learning for staff throughout the year will be anchored in dynamic learning, part of which includes innovative furniture and design to increase student engagement, voice and choice,” Malek said.

Other big projects at LZHS this summer are a $1.7 million renovation of the field house and installing air conditioning in the Tonelli gym at a cost of $424,000.