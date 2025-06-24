It’s so hot you could fry an egg on the buckling pavement — asphalt eruptions dot suburbs
Add buckling streets to the list of miseries the scorching temperatures are inflicting on the region this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers to keep an eye out for pavement failures on roads as a number of suburbanites have reported erupting pavement on local streets.
Heat indexes above 100 degrees and humidity create perfect conditions for asphalt and concrete blowouts, IDOT explained. When there’s no more room for the pavement to expand, it pushes up.
Bartlett drivers were down to one lane along Route 59 north of Stearns Road on Sunday afternoon, when the roadway buckled. More street meltdowns occurred Monday in Buffalo Grove.
To report a dysfunctional road, call IDOT at (800) 452-4368 or contact local police at 911.
Tuesday’s temperatures are ranging from the high 80s to low 90s, but humidity makes it feel much warmer. Possible thunderstorms and high winds are forecast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
IDOT advises motorists to bring drinking water for trips in case of heat-related breakdowns or traffic.
Do you know about a buckling sidewalk in the suburbs? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.