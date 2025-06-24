Redevelopment begins on west side of former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday for the west side of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. The project is a redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters. Courtesy of Bell Works

With the promise of doubling the opportunities it’s created so far, Bell Works Chicagoland has begun redeveloping the west side of the former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates to complete its “metroburb” project.

The new phase was launched Monday just as the east side of the building approaches 95% of its leasing capacity.

The west side will include 430,000 square feet of traditional office space, about 35,000 square feet of furnished “Ready-to-Wear” suites, and 70,000 square feet of retail space expected to available for occupancy during the autumn of 2026.

A crucial component of the work will be removing an overpass in the middle of the building to create more natural light and improve the campus’ connectivity.

A rendering of the redevelopment of the west side of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, outside of the former AT&T headquarters from which the “metroburb” has been forged. Courtesy of Inspired by Somerset Development | npz studio+ | Wight & Co.

Other plans for the west side include a turf element on its East Square, a rooftop bar, a café with open seating and a central entrance lobby.

“This west side groundbreaking is a defining moment not just for Bell Works Chicagoland, but in proving how the metroburb model can reshape the suburban landscape,” Ralph Zucker, CEO and founder of Inspired by Somerset Development, said in a statement. “As the flight to quality accelerates, employees are gravitating towards walkable, amenity-rich destinations that allow them to seamlessly integrate both their work and personal lives.”

The project will feature architecture by Wight & Company and interiors by npz studio+ to mirror the east side’s aesthetic while also introducing new features.

Representatives of the village of Hoffman Estates and developers gathered Monday for the groundbreaking of the west side of Bell Works Chicagoland. The project is a redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters. Courtesy of Bell Works

“Preserving the architectural integrity of this historic building is central to our design approach,” Wight & Company Vice President Matthew Duggan said in a statement. “We’ve developed a vision that respects the campus’s original character, while opening it up to light and creating spaces that are inviting and functional for the community.”

Village officials, who were the first to recognize the AT&T building’s similarities to the original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, also were on hand to celebrate the start of the new phase Monday.

A rendering of the interior turf element that will be a unique feature of the forthcoming west side of Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of Inspired by Somerset Development | npz studio+ | Wight & Co.

“This groundbreaking is a major milestone for Hoffman Estates, with the redevelopment bringing a wealth of new jobs to the area,” Mayor Bill McLeod said in a statement. “We’re proud to play a role in a project that’s delivering a lasting impact on the economy while deepening community engagement.”

The event Monday included the grand opening of Bell Market, a culinary destination that debuted at the New Jersey site. In Hoffman Estates, it’s a rebranding of the former World’s Fair dining venue.

Redevelopment of the west side of the former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates officially was launched this week. Courtesy of Bell Works

The east side of the campus recently saw the openings of the entertainment venues Swing Loose Indoor Golf and Game Night Out, the authentic Indonesian goods shop LeGenda, and the start of construction on 164 townhouses just outside the main building.