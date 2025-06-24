Long Grove forest preserve searched for missing Arlington Heights man
Authorities searched the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove on Tuesday afternoon for an Arlington Heights man reported missing in the area Monday night.
Adam Gerber, 54, was last seen about 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Arlington Heights and Lake-Cook roads, according to Arlington Heights police.
Gerber has dark brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.
