Metra, Pace and CTA now have a day pass to ride all three systems

It’s been months in the making but transit riders now have a seamless way to travel on Metra, Pace and the CTA on a daily basis.

The Regional Day Pass can be purchased through the Ventra app and offers unlimited rides on all three systems.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with our sister agencies to offer this new pass to our customers and to be able to promote travel throughout the Chicago region, especially at the start of the summer season,” Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

The new fare will be offered for six months as a pilot program and could be made permanent in 2026, depending on funding, officials said. Metra, Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority are facing a massive budget shortfall of $771 million next year.

Riders have long clamored for a universal fare program, saying separate fares complicates commuting.

The pass “shows what regional collaboration can achieve — but it’s just the beginning,” RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden said.

“To build a truly connected transit system, we need both reform and support, including increased operating funding and action on proposed legislative changes that would centralize and make fare integration easier to implement and sustain.”

The day pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass. Prices will include:

• $10 to travel in Metra’s single zone area, and $6 for reduced fare cardholders.

• $13.50 to travel in Metra’s two-zone area, and $8 for reduced fare cardholders.

• $16 to travel in Metra’s three-zone area, and $9 for reduced fare cardholders.

Passengers can also purchase a weekend Regional Day Pass for $9.50.

To buy a pass, riders need a physical or virtual Ventra card registered with the Ventra app. For information, go to ventrachicago.com.

Customers should log into the Ventra app and select “Buy Metra tickets,” then select the line, origin and destination. Chose the day pass option and at checkout, click on “Add a Regional Day Pass.”