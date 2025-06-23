Toddler hospitalized after being pulled from water at Cary pool

A child was hospitalized after being pulled from the water Sunday at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary, according to the Cary Fire Protection District.

The fire protection district was called to the water park, 1201 N. First St., at 12:37 p.m., district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. Paramedics arrived and found “a 3-year-old child in respiratory distress after reportedly being pulled from the pool.”

Emergency personnel began treatment and requested a medical helicopter. The helicopter was canceled, and the child was “breathing and responsive” before an ambulance took the child to a hospital, Vucha said.

In a statement, the Cary Park District said lifeguards called 911 “and performed rescue first aid on a young child at the Park District’s Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center. EMS responded and transported the child via ambulance, at which time the child was conscious. The Park District will not be commenting further out of respect for the privacy of those involved.”

The Cary Police Department is investigating the circumstances, Vucha said.

“As we head into the heart of summer, we want to remind families that active supervision is critical anytime children are near water,” Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “Whether you’re at a public pool or in your own backyard, close attention and basic safety measures can make all the difference.

“That same level of awareness is just as important around the Fox River, especially near beaches or while swimming off boats. Life jackets and knowing your surroundings are key to preventing a tragedy.”