Things to do June 27 to July 3: Long Grove Strawberry Fest, Frontier Days, Fourth of July events and more

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Strawberry Fest returns to Long Grove Friday through Sunday, June 27-29.

Editor’s note: The deadline to submit an event for the Fall Fun guide, which lists suburban Chicago events happening Aug. 24 through the fall, is Monday, July 14. Go to dailyherald.com/share, click on “Event” and follow the directions. Submitting an event is free.

Starts Before Friday

Grow Wellness Foundation’s Petals, Ponds and Pathways garden walk: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 27, in Naperville. The self-guided tour features six private gardens. Tickets, valid for both days, are $15 in advance and $20 the day of. Presented by Grow Wellness Foundation and Aquascape, proceeds benefit mental wellness efforts by improving access to mental wellness care in Naperville. Order tickets online at growwellnessfoundation.org or bit.ly/3SZdHQA. On the day of the event, get tickets and pick up a map at 2186 University Drive, Naperville.

Beatles tribute band American English will perform on Friday, June 27, during Glen Ellyn’s Summer Break at the Lake at Lake Ellyn Park. Daily Herald file photo

Glen Ellyn Summer Break at the Lake: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Thursday: Good Clean Fun performs from 7-8:30 p.m. for all ages. Friday: Rock The Ivory and American English perform from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for 21 and older only. Food trucks and drinks from local vendors. Bring chairs or blankets. Presale tickets available until Wednesday, June 25, for $10. Limited day-of entry for $15. Purchase at gepark.org/register.

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 26; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 27; noon to midnight Saturday, June 28; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Carnival rides, live entertainment, bags tournament, craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, car show and more. Lineup: Thursday: Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m.; Friday: Don’t Rock the Jukebox at 7 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Oh YES! at 7 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Roger That at 5 p.m. and Breakfast Club at 7 p.m. Admission $5. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 26; 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 27; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 28; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Community Park, Mittel Drive and Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Live music, bingo, kids’ entertainment, food, drinks and a carnival. Music: Thursday: iPop at 6 p.m. and ARRA at 8:15 p.m.; Friday: Sucker Punch at 6:30 p.m. and Everclear at 9:15 p.m.; Saturday: Everett Dean & the Lonesome Hearts at 3 p.m., Cheap Foreign Cars at 5 p.m., ALT 101 at 7:15 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Petty Union at 5:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk Saturday and live wrestling at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. wooddale.com.

Friday, June 27

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 27, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. Free. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Fun Day In The Park: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 27, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glenlake Road, Hoffman Estates. Kids’ entertainment with JG’s Reptile Road Show. Free. heparks.org.

Tots in the Park: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 27, at the Alcott Center, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove. Miss Jamie’s Farm will perform on the lawn. Bring a blanket or chairs. Free. bgparks.org/tots-in-the-park.

Aurora’s Tejano flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 27, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Free. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Fun Fridays: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 27, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. WeGo Tree Academy will perform. Free. we-goparks.org.

Nature in Your Neighborhood: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. A storytime and craft for kids. The theme will be long-necked birds. Free. elginil.gov.

Strawberry shortcake is one of many treats at Strawberry Fest in Long Grove this weekend. Courtesy of Historic Long Grove

Strawberry Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 27; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 28; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 29, near 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Three days of strawberry-infused food and drinks, family activities, entertainment and more. Music lineup: Friday: Petty Kings: Tribute to Tom Petty at 6:30 p.m. and Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute) at 9 p.m.; Saturday: Funky Monks: Tribute to RHCP at 8 p.m. and Too Fighters: Tribute to Foo Fighters at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Dancing Queen: ABBA Salute at 4 p.m. $7. longgrove.org/festival/strawberry-fest.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 27, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. Free. downtownelgin.com/market.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 27, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. Classic cars, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Feed the Llama will perform. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night or downtowndg.org.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 27, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. Free. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Insession Band will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Duke’s Blues-N-BBQ Festival: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 27, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Carpenter Park, 300 Carpenter Blvd., Carpentersville. Blues bands and Southern vendors. Free. facebook.com/DukesBluesNbbq.

Glen Ellyn Family Bingo Night: 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Drop-in for bingo, pizza and prizes. All ages; kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult. $1 per card. gepark.org.

Friday Night Concert Series: 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Storytellers and husband-and-wife duo Jay Mafale and Catherine Miles perform modern folk. Can tune in virtually. Donations appreciated. twowaystreet.org.

Concerts at Memorial Park: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from Motown Nation from 6-7:15 p.m. and Shining Star — A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire at 8 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

First Friday Summer Dances: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Schaumburg’s Towne Square, 200 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Dance lessons by Schaumburg Arthur Murray Dance Studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; live music and dancing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. parkfun.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Face N Time will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Blackberry Farm Movie Night: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Rides, crafts and photo opportunities before the screening of “Moana 2” on the outdoor movie screen. Bring snacks. $13. Advance tickets: blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

“iLL in Noise: Vibe Check”: 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Music from Double Ontendre, Kartier Kasanova, Moore, T Flex, WavyWavex, Jroc Da Don, Rel, Grupo Impeccable, live DJs and more. Seating will be on the main floor only. $12-$13. hemmens.org/tickets.

Music on Maple: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, outside the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. “Barry Cloyd: A Brief History of the Blues.” Free, donations accepted. Register: lombardhistory.org.

“Wicked” DJ Party: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. “Wicked”-themed, all-ages dance party with music, giveaways and more. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Brightside Theatre’s “Pippin”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at North Central College’s Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Musical by Stephen Schwartz, where a prince learns that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com/pippin.

Finally Friday: 7:30-9 p.m Friday, June 27, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. Music from Chicago Handshake, food vendors and more. Free. wdundee.org.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Wayouts will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 27, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. “The Mighty Ducks” starts at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 27, at Mulberry Grove Park, 1770 Newbridge Circle, Elgin. Craft robots from recycled treasures and make flower crowns before “The Wild Robot” screens at dusk. Concessions for purchase. Free. elginil.gov.

Saturday, June 28

Field of Honor: All day Saturday, June 28, through Friday, July 4, at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. U.S. flags will fly in solemn formation. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in active-duty military, fallen servicemen and women, first responders and Hometown Heroes. Nightly patriotic performances, including vocalists, bagpipers, drummers, honor guards, flyovers and taps. Free. healingfield.org/event/wheaton-il.

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. Free. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Stars & Stripes Half Marathon, 10K and 5K: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bell Works, 2000 Center Drive, Hoffman Estates. Packet pickup from 6:15-7:15 a.m. Kids Dash at 9 a.m. Registration starts at $109.99 for half marathon, $54.99 for 10K, $44.99 for 5K. $12.99 for 5K Kids Fun Run. allcommunityevents.com/starsandstripesrun.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. Free. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. Free. huntley.il.us.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Jen Kalmus of Round Lake cheers as she makes her final approach toward the finish line during last year’s Rock ’n’ Run the runway 5K race at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. This year’s race is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

Rock ’n’ Run the Runway: 8 a.m. and 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1080 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. 5K run and 1-mile walk at 8 a.m. Return at 6 p.m. for food trucks, beer and wine, and live music by Wildfire at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:15 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission. rocknruntherunway.com.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. Free. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

“Memoirs of a Geisha”: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, at the Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Coincides with the “Hokusai” exhibit at the MAC at the College of DuPage. Popcorn will be served. Registration recommended, but walk-ins welcome. Free. hanover-township.org.

Carpentersville Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Annual parade starts at South Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, continues east on Main, south on Washington Avenue to Spring Street, and east on Spring to Carpenter Park. Free. cville.org.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a parade at 10 a.m., live music, food and drinks from 3-10 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Free. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Hidden Gems Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, in Libertyville. Hosted by the Town and Country Garden Club of Libertyville, the walk features five gardens, with nature-themed artists selling their work at each site and a Master Gardener available to answer questions. Proceeds fund community plantings, Libertyville Food Pantry and scholarships for Lake County students studying horticulture/environmental sciences. $20; $25 the day of. towncountrygardenclub.com/gardenwalk.

Historic House open house: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, at 311 Windy Point Drive, Glendale Heights. Self-guided tours of this home built in 1888 that has since been restored. Free. ghrec.org.

Naperville Woman’s Club Fine Art & Artisan Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, Naperville. 65th juried art fair, hosted by the Naperville Woman’s Club, features over 100 artists working in painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, sculpture, wood, jewelry, fiber, glass, metal and ceramics. Music, food, adult beverages and a Petite Picasso painting area for young artists. Free. nwcfineartfair.org.

Wheaton Family Fun Tent: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 28, on Front Street, Wheaton. Foam Party with Chicago Foam Co. (bring goggles or sunglasses and a towel). Free. visitdowntownwheaton.org/events.

Historic Downtown Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. A 60-minute outdoor walking tour that uncovers the hidden history woven into the buildings of downtown Lombard. $5-$7. Register: lombardhistory.org.

Main Street Fair: Evanston Celebrates Art & Music: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at The Main Dempster Mile, Main Street, Evanston. Music, art and vendors. Free. facebook.com/events/1136998874055961.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Polo Field, Wheaton. Players follow 1850s rules and regulations in this vintage game with home team the DuPage Plowboys vs. Creston Regulators. Bring a lawn chair. Will be canceled if there’s bad weather. $16 per car. cantigny.org.

Uncaged in the Zoo: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Lords Park Zoo, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Scales & Tales Traveling Zoo featuring Xena the Sloth. Free. elginil.gov.

American Radio Relay League 2025 Field Day: 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29, at 3208 Bay Road, Crystal Lake. 415 Amateur Radio Club of Crystal Lake hosts its eighth annual demonstration of amateur “ham” radio, where multiple radio stations will be operating. Observe a variety of communications using voice, Morse code and digital techniques. Free. the415arc.com.

Yappy Hour at Bridges Beer Garden: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. Live music, games, auction and raffles. Benefiting Midwest Australian Shepard Rescue. Free. heparks.org.

Bitter Jester Music Festival: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, on Second Street in downtown Highland Park. Grand finale of the family-friendly concert series showcasing emerging artists. Free. bitterjesterfoundation.org/bitter-jester-music-festival-info.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

“A Chicago Trilogy”: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Performing Arts Center at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Building R, Palatine. Composer Dr. Michael Karasis presents his “A Chicago Trilogy” featuring Katherine Petersen, solo soprano and piano, with the Chicago Trilogy Orchestra. Also on the program will be Karasis’ Fugue for Orchestra. $25. jamieoreilly.com/events/gig-17604.

Stars ‘N Stripes Fest: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Cary-Grove Park, Three Oaks Road and North First Street, Cary. Food trucks, adult beverages, kids’ inflatables and activities, music from Modern Day Romeos at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Free admission; parking $20 per vehicle. Swimming at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center: $10 for Sunburst Bay members and $15 for nonmembers. carypark.com.

The Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks features live music, food trucks, rides and more Saturday, June 28, in Grayslake’s Central Park. Courtesy of Dana Olson

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, in Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Food trucks, games, carnival rides, live bands, fireworks and more. Free. glpd.com.

Lepidoptera & Libations: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Cocktails, food, live music and the chance to explore the Butterfly House in the evening for ages 21 and older. $35-$40. Register: genevaparks.org.

Concerts at Memorial Park: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from HiFi Superstar from 6-7:15 p.m. and ASIA featuring John Payne at 8 p.m. $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Dundee Township fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. Entertainment, food vendors and visit with community partners from 6-9 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks may begin 30 minutes earlier or later depending on weather conditions. Rain date: June 29. Free. dtpd.org.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars, live music by Reckless from 6-9 p.m., and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. DuPage Symphony Orchestra Dance Mix ’25. Beer garden and cafe will be open. $21 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

“Mamma Mia!” Sing-Along: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Watch the movie starring Meryl Streep and sing along. Free. rauecenter.org.

Itasca Movie in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Depot Museum, 101 N. Catalpa, Itasca. Showing of “Night at the Museum.” Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 28, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 29

Calibre Car Show: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 29, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Car show with the theme J-LIGN Cars and Coffee. Free. shopthearb.com/events.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. Free. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Lazy River 5K: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, June 29, at Splash Country Water Park, 195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. A special social race for ages 12 or older that is loosely timed for bragging rights. Finishers of all three races receive a medal. $13 resident, $15 nonresident in advance; $15/$17 day of. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Bloomingdale Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in the parking lot of Old Town, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Rain or shine. Features local vendors (home decor, jewelry, blankets, clothes and more), entertainment, food trucks and more. Free. facebook.com/thebloomingdalemakersmarket.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Indoor and outdoor car show with competitive awards and car meet. Tickets start at $30. slammedenuff.com.

Waukegan Park District’s American Independence Parade: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, stepping off from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Travels on Sheridan Road from Franklin Street to Jack Benny Drive. The parade theme is “Family, Friends and the Fourth.” The Grand Marshal will be Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County. Free. waukeganparks.org/parade.

Concerts at Memorial Park: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from The Wayouts. Gates open at 2 p.m. Free. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Party with a Housewife: Teresa Giudice: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” presents an interactive experience with games, prizes and a Q&A. $59-$134. rosemont.zanies.com.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mariachi Michoacana will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Des Plaines Fourth of July Fireworks: Gates open at 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk Sunday, June 29, at Oakton College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines. DJ and yard games before the fireworks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck items and glow products for purchase. No alcohol or pets. Outside food permitted, but no cooking on-site. Free; weather dependent. desplaines.org/july4.

Naperville Concert in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Ashbury Park, 1740 Conan Doyle Road, Naperville. Music from Wild Daisy. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, June 30

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 30, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, June 30, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See Disney’s “The Parent Trap” (1998). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Credit/debit cards accepted at concessions. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 30, at the Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. “Patriots and Heroes” concert featuring patriotic pieces such as the “Armed Forces Salute,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Amber Waves of Grain.” Free. northwestconcertband.org.

Tuesday, July 1

Naperville Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at the Naperville Riverwalk, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville. Jeanie B! will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. Free. napersettlement.org.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. The Mackenzie O’Brien Band will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Anchors Away will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Lions Park in East Dundee. Latin Swing Factor will perform, with salsa lessons before the show. Food and drinks sold by Dundee Township Lions Club, with proceeds benefiting the community. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Co-sponsored by the villages of Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. ARRA will perform. Bring personal care products or paper goods to benefit Grafton Food Pantry. Free. huntley.il.us.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 2

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. Free. roselle.il.us.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. Free. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, July 4, 2024 Members of the Rolling Meadows High School Marching Band perform during last year’s Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade in Arlington Heights.

Frontier Days Festival: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, Fourth of July parade, entertainment, food, soccer 3v3, Stampede Run/Walk, marketplace, family activities and more. Music: 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Wednesday; Dishwalla at 8 p.m. Thursday; BoDeans at 8 p.m. Friday, July 4; Bruce In The USA at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6. Free. frontierdays.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2017 Frontier Days returns Wednesday through Sunday, July 2-6, to Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, live entertainment, parade at 9 a.m. Friday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Kids’ Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Main stage entertainment includes Run Forrest Run at 5:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and David’s House at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

The Northwest Fourth-Fest returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates July 2-6. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald, 2024

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Palatine Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Fireworks at dusk Thursday, carnival, music, food vendors, parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, craft and business expo Saturday and Sunday and more. Music lineup: Thursday: Bucket Number Six at 7 p.m. and Too Much Molly at 10 p.m.; Friday: Marina City at 7:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m.; Saturday: Whiskey Road at 7:30 p.m. and iPop at 10 p.m. Free. hometown-fest.com.

The Palatine Jaycees Fourth of July Hometown Fest runs Wednesday through Sunday, July 2-6, at Palatine’s Community Park. Courtesy of Palatine Jaycees

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. Trabuco Salsa Band will perform. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 1-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 4; and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Food, beer, live entertainment, carnival and more. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Friday. Music lineup: Wednesday: Sealed with a Kiss at 7:30 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Thursday: Petty Union at 7:30 p.m. and One of These Nights at 9:15 p.m.; Friday: The Mix at 8:30 and 10 p.m.; Saturday: One of the Boyzz at 7:30 p.m. and Infinity at 9 p.m.; Sunday: Rico! at 9:45 p.m. and more. Free admission; ride wristbands available for purchase. mplions.org.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Patriotic Brass & Percussion concert: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Robert G. Soule Amphitheater at Citizens Park, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs. Free. elginsymphony.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Illinois Army National Guard’s 144th Army Band will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays: 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. One of These Nights will perform. Concessions. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Superfly Symphony will perform. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. The Hair Band Night will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

John Hopkins Magic Show: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Sleight-of-hand, juggling, ventriloquism, pick-pocketing, audience participation and more. $18.70-$36.55. heynonny.com.

Thursday, July 3

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Dozens of local merchants selling fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and locally sourced goods. Free. chicago.gov.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Carnival rides, food, beer garden, superhero characters, kids’ decorated bike parade, kids’ ice-cream eating contest, cornhole tournament and more. Note: Cashless payment. $10, $5 for ages 65 and older, free for active military with ID and kids 12 and younger. thedole.org/the-fest.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 3-6, in Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Carnival, Freedom Classic 5K at 8 a.m. Friday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and more. Music lineup: Thursday: 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m.; Friday: Mackenzie O’Brien at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Disco Circus at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Blooze Brothers at 6:30 p.m. Free. mundelein.org/200/Mundelein-Community-Days-2025.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 3-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors, carnival and more. Carnival hours for those with special needs from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Music: Thursday: Anthem at 9 p.m.; Friday: Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. and Disco Circus at 9:45 p.m.; Saturday: Smokin’ Gunz at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Modern Day Romeos at 4:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Food vendors open at 5 p.m. Live music by No Limit at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Red, White and BOOM!: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Rides and attractions, community activities, live DJ and more Thursday, and 5K at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., DJ performance, activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Taste of Oak Brook and fireworks: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Food from Oak Brook restaurants, beer garden, an expanded drone show, private cabanas, a 20-minute fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m., and music from Sixteen Candles, Fearless: A Tribute to Taylor Swift, and DJ Speed. VIP parking for $50, preferred for $30 or value for $20. oak-brook.org/813/Taste-of-Oak-Brook-2025.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 3, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

North Aurora Independence Day celebration: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Music from Hillbilly Rockstarz from 6-9 p.m., a community picnic and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. northaurora.org.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Perfect Change will perform. Free. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Thursday: Parade steps off at 6 p.m.; kids’ entertainment from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the pavilion; and live music from 7-11 p.m. Friday: Annual Cerny Series baseball games at 10 a.m.; lineup for the children’s parade at 11:30 a.m. at St. Irene’s Church, with “Walk, Run, Scoot or Ride” parade at noon on Warren Avenue to Cerny Park; karaoke from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion; Warrenville Park District activities from 1-2:30 p.m.; live music from 1:30-9:15 p.m.; fire department water fights at 2 p.m.; horseshoe contest at 2 p.m.; Warrenville Historical Society bingo from 2-3 p.m.; kids’ entertainment from 2:30-7:30 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 3, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. All makes and models. Enter at Cass and Norfolk. Free. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Watch fireworks on Thursday, July 3, from Community Park in Lisle. Daily Herald file photo

Lisle Independence Day fireworks: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 1800 Short St., Lisle. Music from Junk Yard Groove at 5:30 p.m. and Fletcher Rockwell at 7:30 p.m. on the Van Kampen Stage. Food and drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Parking is limited. Free. For parking maps, see villageoflisle.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Festivities, with the theme “Stars, Stripes & Summer,” feature games, small carnival rides, food vendors and DJ entertainment. Fireworks at dusk. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Music from Lounge Puppets at 6:30 p.m. and Big City Nights at 8 p.m. with fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Sensory Cocktail Experience: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, in Cantigny’s Upper Display Garden, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Led by Cantigny’s mixologist and executive chef, experiment with fresh ingredients, aromatic herbs and innovative flavor profiles to create signature drinks. The theme is “Sip & Sizzle.” $100. Register: cantigny.org.

Warrenville Fourth of July Parade: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3, starting from downtown Warrenville, travels south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, south on Curtis Avenue, and ending at Woodland Road. With the theme “America’s Movie Magic,” the parade showcases local school and park district dance troops, bands and singers, and new and old-time fire trucks, squad cars and floats. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda Community Fireworks: 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Fireworks over Bangs Lake. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Jolly Ringwalds will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Roselle Independence Day celebration: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Fireworks show at dusk. Food trucks at 6:30 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m. Free. roselle.il.us.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Billy Elton will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. Season pass $64. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Slippery When Wet will perform, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The band will perform a patriotic concert with the theme “Let Freedom Ring.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Hometown Fest Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 3, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.