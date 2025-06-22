Tapping ‘Do Not Disturb’ on your phone could prevent crashes. Why don’t we use it?

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Using the “Do Not Disturb” feature on smartphones helps reduce crashes, experts say, yet many people don’t know it exists.

In 2023, nearly 41,000 deadly vehicle crashes occurred in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Distracted driving was responsible for 8% of fatal collisions, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths. And of those crashes, 12% (nearly 400) were cellphone-related.

Ironically, a solution lies within the very devices that cause the problem — but many drivers are not taking advantage of it, an AAA report found.

That tool is the “Do Not Disturb” option on most smartphones, which silences calls, texts, and notifications.

The goal of the study “was to understand why drivers hesitate to embrace these tools and explore ways to encourage their adoption,” AAA spokesperson Molly Hart explained.

AAA surveyed 300 drivers and found 50% weren’t aware their phone had a Do Not Disturb (DND) feature. A total of 85% reported not knowing how to deploy the technology.

Younger motorists surveyed tended to be more knowledgeable about DND, but “their confidence in using their phones safely while driving suggests they may not see the feature as necessary,” researchers said.

“We believe no life is worth losing to a driving distraction,” Hart said. “Using the Do Not Disturb feature enables you to be more attentive to your surroundings, weather conditions, speed limits, and being a driver you want others to be.”

Why were some people reluctant to use DND options? Top reasons include concerns they restrict access to navigation systems and music — which are incorrect, AAA said.

Another deterrent is fear of missing family or work calls, but AAA stresses that the feature can be tweaked to provide alerts for important contacts.

Survey participants said they would opt for DND in bad weather, heavy traffic, nighttime or city driving, and after a social event.

What would nudge the underwhelmed to embrace Do Not Disturb?

An overwhelming number of people surveyed said that they wanted improved passenger recognition technology and an insurance discount. (You had me at “discount.”)

AAA also conducted a 10-week, on-road study requiring the Do Not Disturb option at midpoint along with training. Results showed a 41% decrease in smartphone activity.

The takeaway?

“Drivers must avoid talking on the phone while driving because it drastically increases the risk of accidents due to distraction,” Hart said. “Even hands-free cellphone use takes attention away from the road, making it harder to react to hazards and maintain control of the vehicle.”

Asked about drivers unfamiliar with DND, “we recommend they Google how to activate it, ask a family member or friend, or go to the store where they purchased their cellphone and ask for assistance,” Hart said.

