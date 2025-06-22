Two men treated for injuries after shooting in Elgin

Two men were injured following a shooting incident early Sunday morning in Elgin, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Bowen Court at 3:18 a.m. following a report that a man had been shot. Additional reports indicated shots were fired in the area of Sherman Avenue and Liberty Street, police said.

Police located the injured men, one suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries and current condition were not revealed.

Police said preliminary information indicates the men were in a vehicle on the 600 block of Sherman Avenue along with several others. Police said there was an encounter with people who were walking in the area, after which shots were fired at the vehicle.

The shooting is being actively investigated, police said.

The Elgin Police Department wants anyone with information who may assist in the investigation to call (847) 289-2600 or text tips to 847411, including “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message.

Additional crime tip options are available at www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.