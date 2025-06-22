advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

South Elgin woman dies in Saturday morning traffic crash

Posted June 22, 2025 12:38 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A 46-year-old South Elgin woman died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in South Elgin after her vehicle left the road and struck multiple objects, South Elgin police said.

Erin M. Vitale was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin following the crash, which occurred before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Randall Road and Stearns Road.

Police said preliminary findings show Vitale was driving a gray 2021 Kia Sorento north on Randall Road when the vehicle left the road after crossing Stearns Road.

The vehicle struck a traffic sign, a streetlight pole, an electrical utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop, police said.

Police said there was full air bag deployment and separation of the engine from the vehicle, which received extensive damage.

Responding officers and South Elgin Fire District personnel found Vitale unconscious inside the vehicle. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The South Elgin Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News South Elgin
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company