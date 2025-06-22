South Elgin woman dies in Saturday morning traffic crash

A 46-year-old South Elgin woman died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in South Elgin after her vehicle left the road and struck multiple objects, South Elgin police said.

Erin M. Vitale was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin following the crash, which occurred before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Randall Road and Stearns Road.

Police said preliminary findings show Vitale was driving a gray 2021 Kia Sorento north on Randall Road when the vehicle left the road after crossing Stearns Road.

The vehicle struck a traffic sign, a streetlight pole, an electrical utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop, police said.

Police said there was full air bag deployment and separation of the engine from the vehicle, which received extensive damage.

Responding officers and South Elgin Fire District personnel found Vitale unconscious inside the vehicle. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The South Elgin Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, police said.