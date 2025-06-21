‘It was horrific’: Elgin immigrants advocates say ramped-up deportation push brings fear, unease

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Local residents protest Trump administration policies including deportations Saturday in downtown Elgin.

The federal government’s expanded mass deportation operations in the Chicago area and other large cities are taking a toll on the immigrant community in Elgin, advocates said.

“We as a group anticipated this change but it’s gotten a lot more violent and very tumultuous,” said Ismael Cordová-Clough, a spokesman for the Elgin Area Rapid Response group.

Dramatic video posted on the organization’s Facebook page shows a man being pulled from his vehicle and arrested by federal agents on a residential Elgin street June 16 as his pregnant partner pleads with authorities.

“It was horrific,” Cordová-Clough said. The man’s family said he has lived in Elgin for 12 years and has no criminal background, he added.

President Donald Trump announced a ramp-up of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions last week in cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from radical democrat politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our mandate to the American people,” Trump said on social media.

“ICE officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this truth to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday that “75% of the illegal alien arrests under the Trump administration have been charged with or convicted of a crime.”

However, “we would understand if they were really going for the worst of the worst, but that’s not who we’re interacting with,” said Cordová-Clough, a former member of an Elgin task force on policing who also ran for city council.

“We’re interacting with everyday people that have lived here for decades, that have gone about their day every day — going to work, like the man on Monday did. Now they’re being targeted primarily because of their appearance or their racial ethnicity and background.

“It just seems that they’re picking people at random. (In recent) major interactions we’ve had, everyone was driving their work vehicle. I don’t know if that was just a racial statement … that someone in a construction truck or van will most likely be undocumented,” Cordová-Clough said.

EARR members follow up on reports of ICE activity and post enforcement locations, videos and advisories on Facebook, organizers noted.

That also involves verifying claims, Cordová-Clough said. “Because of everything that’s happened, we’ve had an influx of false alarms.”

Loved ones of the man detained June 16 are devastated, he said.

Ismael Cordová-Clough is a spokesman for Elgin Area Rapid Response.

DHS and ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials with the FBI Chicago field office confirmed “the FBI was supporting a Department of Homeland Security targeted immigration enforcement operation in the area. The FBI alongside other Department of Justice law enforcement partners have been supporting these efforts at the direction of the attorney general.”

Elgin Director of Communications and Engagement Jeff Knox said the city “is aware of recently reported ICE enforcement activities in town. The city has no additional information relating to the incident at Gertrude and Washburn streets. No related calls for service have been received by the Elgin Police Department.

“The Illinois TRUST Act prohibits local law enforcement agencies like the Elgin Police Department from collaborating in federal civil immigration enforcement or from holding someone because of a request from ICE. The city respects the jurisdiction of federal agencies operating within Elgin and does not interfere or impede in any of their lawful actions,” Knox said.

A small group of residents braved the heat Saturday in downtown Elgin to protest Trump administration policies, including mass deportations.

“It’s terrible,” Sue Orlet said. “These people are hardworking people. They just want a life for themselves, just (like) everyone else does.”