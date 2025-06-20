Elk Grove puts the brakes on kids riding e-bikes and e-scooters on streets

Citing safety concerns, Elk Grove Village officials this week imposed restrictions on the use of electric bicycles and electric scooters. Starting July 1, riders must have a valid driver’s license to operate them on streets. Courtesy of R. Scott McNeill

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson says he too often sees kids as young as 5 years old “whipping” down local streets on motorized scooters and electric bicycles.

But fearing outcry from parents who buy the expensive toys for their kids, Johnson admits he and village trustees never had the political will to impose restrictions on the practice — until now.

Beginning July 1, anyone in Elk Grove who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license — that is, anyone under 16 — will be barred from operating an e-bike, e-scooter or e-skateboard on public streets, under an ordinance approved this week by the village board.

E-bikes already are forbidden on sidewalks, under state statute, but scooters are allowed.

E-bikes, such as the ones on display during the Jan. 7, 2025, CES tech show in Las Vegas, can fetch a pretty penny. They commonly retail for at least $1,000. Associated Press

“We are not kidding around about this,” Johnson said. “I think my heart probably palpitates 20 times a day. … Every day, I sit there and watch kids 11, 12, 13 years old whipping up and down Chelmsford (Lane) with these scooters not paying attention to anything. Someone is going to get killed. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

Under the ordinance, licensed e-bike and e-scooter riders can only operate on streets with a 35 mph speed limit — not busy thoroughfares like Arlington Heights, Biesterfield and Meacham roads.

When used at night, the mini vehicles must have a front white light visible from 500 feet and a red rear reflector seen from 100 feet, according to the rules.

E-scooters must also have working brakes, and users can’t be on a cellphone or carrying a package while riding.

Johnson crafted the local regulations with Village Attorney George Knickerbocker and Police Chief Dave Dorn over the course of hours of meetings the past two years. The mayor says he’s talked to counterparts in other towns that are considering similar rules.

Craig Johnson

Streamwood tightened restrictions earlier this month prohibiting the use of all-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles on public roadways, sidewalks and private property without permission from the owner.

In Elk Grove, riders in violation could be issued compliance tickets that come with fines of $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $200 thereafter.

Johnson said anyone without a license who is under 18 and ticketed by police would need to be picked up by a parent or guardian at the scene or police station.

Officials plan to get the word out between now and July 1 with letters to every household, robocalls, newspaper ads and social media posts. Cops will also hand out info cards with the new rules.