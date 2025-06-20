advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Nation and World Politics

Diplomacy needed in Israel-Iran conflict, Schneider says after Middle East trip — but he won’t rule out U.S. military action

Posted June 20, 2025 1:15 pm
Russell Lissau
 

The ongoing military conflict between Israel and Iran forced U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and three other American lawmakers to cut short their trip to the Middle East this week.

Back on American soil, the Highland Park Democrat on Friday insisted the best way to end Iran’s nuclear program — the progression of which was the catalyst for Israel’s attack on Tehran a week ago — is by putting Iran “on a different path at the negotiating table.”

But Schneider insisted all options must be on the table — “including a military option,” he said during a telephone interview from Washington, D.C., before heading home to the 10th District for the weekend.

“We have to do everything possible to make sure Iran doesn’t have a weapon,” Schneider said.

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering directly involving the U.S. in the conflict.

In a statement released Friday morning, Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for “aggressive diplomacy” to halt Iran’s nuclear aspirations. Jeffries also stressed that the authority to declare war belongs solely to Congress, and he urged the Trump administration to refrain from military action in Iran without Congress’ explicit approval.

Schneider echoed that sentiment, saying the responsibility “squarely falls on our shoulders.”

Schneider was joined on the five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates by fellow House Democrat Jimmy Panetta of California and Republicans Zach Nunn of Iowa and Don Bacon of Nebraska. Schneider’s wife, Julie, was among the spouses and staffers who also made the journey.

U.S. Reps. Zach Nunn, Brad Schneider, Don Bacon and Jimmy Panetta made a recent visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider

The foreign leaders with whom the delegation met during their five-day trip all want hostilities between Israel and Iran to de-escalate, Schneider said.

“I’ll tell you what I heard in all the countries we visited,” Schneider said. “Without any equivocation whatsoever, Iran with a nuclear weapon is an existential threat to every Arab state in the Gulf region, to Israel, to the United States, to Europe and to the world. And that was repeated over and over again.”

The group had been scheduled to visit Israel, but travel there was ruled out after the nation’s Ben Gurion Airport shut down because of the conflict. The lawmakers instead spoke by phone with Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar about the danger of a nuclear-armed Iran and their intentions to visit Israel in the future, Schneider said.

Schneider, who is Jewish, has an interest in Israel’s future that goes beyond his faith. A member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he is co-chair of the bipartisan Abraham Accords Caucus. The group aims to encourage deeper partnerships among the existing Abraham Accords countries and expanding the agreement to include nations that don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The delegation was sponsored by the N7 Initiative, a nonpartisan effort to enhance relations between the U.S. and nations in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Related Article

data-uuid=
Jun 13, 2025 12:03 pm
Rep. Schneider traveling to Middle East despite Israel’s attack on Iran
 

Related Article

data-uuid=
Jun 20, 2025 8:13 am
A week into their war, Israel and Iran launch new strikes even as diplomatic effort gets underway
 

Related Article

Jun 20, 2025 7:37 am
Democrats raise war powers concerns as Trump mulls Iran strike
 
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
10th Congressional District Nation and World Politics News U.S. Congress US Congress Politics
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company