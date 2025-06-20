advertisement
Crime

Highland Park officer-involved shooting under investigation

Posted June 20, 2025 12:12 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

Highland Park police officers responding to a request for a well-being check fatally shot a 59-year-old man early Friday.

At about 4:55 a.m., police received a report of a man lying in the street. A caller stated that the man stood up and stumbled into a residence on the 900 block of Half Day Road, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Three officers dispatched to the scene did not see the man so they knocked at the door of the address the caller provided. The 59-year-old man, later identified as Brent Bucholtz, exited the home armed with a knife, authorities said.

According to authorities, the police retreated and instructed him several times to drop the knife. He did not and approached them with the knife raised, authorities said. When he “continued charging at the officers, threatening them with the knife,” officers fired, according to the statement.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Bucholtz died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The task force investigation is ongoing.

