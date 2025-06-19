Summer Jam celebrates Juneteenth in Carpentersville

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Elijah Morgan of Gilberts helped set up the Juneteenth Summer Jam event on Thursday in Carpentersville.

Tola Makinde was pleased to see a diverse crowd, particularly young people, attending the Juneteenth Summer Jam on Thursday in Carpentersville.

“That’s what it should be all about — celebrating this diversity and culture. It shouldn’t be just Black people here,” said Makinde, who originally called for the celebration four years ago.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a U.S. federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Thursday’s event at Carpenter Park in Carpentersville included music, games, food and rotating speakers on the band shell stage. It was organized and sponsored by Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 and the Fox Valley Conference Black Youth Coalition.

“I’m hoping next year we can extend it with another day here,” Makinde said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Enrico Galloway from Jamaica cooks chicken at the One Love Kitchen booth Thursday during Juneteenth Summer Jam in Carpentersville.

Other Juneteenth celebrations continue through the weekend, including 6 p.m. Friday at the Wing Park band shell in Elgin with the showing of the 2020 Pixar film “Soul” and other family activities.

Saturday’s events include Hanover Park’s Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. at Hanover Park Sports Complex. The Juneteenth Lake County Parade & Festival begins at 1 p.m. near 14 S. Genesee St., Waukegan. Juneteenth in the Burbs! runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. The McHenry County Juneteenth celebration runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, 1690 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock.

On Sunday, First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst hosts its Juneteenth event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 232 S. York St. in Elmhurst. And in Elgin, a Famous Black Composers Concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive.