Restored artwork by Doomsday Clock creator on display at Schaumburg Township District Library

Posted June 19, 2025 4:25 pm

The Schaumburg Township District Library has installed newly restored artwork by renowned Chicago artist Martyl Langsdorf, creator of the 1947 Doomsday Clock.

Thanks to a generous family donation, a stunning ink wash triptych depicting the Hoover Dam now graces the Central Library's second floor.

The library partnered with the Conservation Center in Chicago to restore the piece, which is displayed in custom frames with UV filtering for preservation.

This addition celebrates Langsdorf's local connection — she worked from Schaumburg's historic Schweiker House — and complements the library's growing art collection featuring works by Dale Chihuly and Richard Hunt. The public is encouraged to visit and explore.

For more information, visit schaumburglibrary.org.

Library Districts News Schaumburg Township District Library
