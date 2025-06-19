Public asked to help find missing Algonquin woman

Mary Cisarik, of Algonquin, was last seen in her gray 2005 Pontiac Vibe. Courtesy of the Illinois State Police

The Algonquin Police Department is asking the public to help locate a woman who left home in her car Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

She has a medical condition that places her in danger, according to a release Thursday afternoon from the Illinois State Police.

Mary Cisarik, 80, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has short gray hair, and was wearing an orange top when she was last seen at the corner of Randall Road and Miller Street just after 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

She was driving a gray 2005 Pontiac Vibe with the Illinois license plate 9038913.

Anyone with information on Cisarik’s whereabouts is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531 or dial 911.