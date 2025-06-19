Public asked to help find missing Algonquin woman
The Algonquin Police Department is asking the public to help locate a woman who left home in her car Thursday morning and has not been seen since.
She has a medical condition that places her in danger, according to a release Thursday afternoon from the Illinois State Police.
Mary Cisarik, 80, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has short gray hair, and was wearing an orange top when she was last seen at the corner of Randall Road and Miller Street just after 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.
She was driving a gray 2005 Pontiac Vibe with the Illinois license plate 9038913.
Anyone with information on Cisarik’s whereabouts is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531 or dial 911.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.