Carpentersville motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash with sedan in Algonquin

A motorcyclist died in the hospital Wednesday after suffering serious injuries from a crash with a sedan Tuesday morning at the intersection of Longmeadow Parkway and Sleepy Hollow Road in Algonquin, officials reported.

Jose Valdes, 29, of Carpentersville, died Wednesday morning at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Algonquin police responded to the intersection at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, authorities said in a news release.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling east on Longmeadow Parkway, approaching the Sleepy Hollow Road intersection. A white sedan was heading west on Longmeadow and tried to turn south on Sleepy Hollow, “resulting in a collision within the intersection,” according to the release.

Algonquin police Sgt. Jason Burzynski said Valdes was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and later flown to Lutheran General for serious injuries, according to the release.

The road was closed to traffic for about three hours Tuesday, according to Algonquin police.

Burzynski said in an email that the driver of the sedan was cited with a failure to yield while turning left. Criminal charges are not expected, he said.