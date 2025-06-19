Buffalo Grove Lou Malnati’s seeks expansion for massive outdoor dining patio

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in Buffalo Grove plans to add an outdoor patio to its location at 85 S. Buffalo Grove Road.

The Buffalo Grove Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is planning a massive outdoor expansion that will create a 3,143-square-foot wooden deck with a pergola to seat 210 diners.

The new dining area would feature landscape planters, umbrellas and outdoor heaters to extend the season.

The village’s planning and zoning commission unanimously gave the project its endorsement Wednesday.

The village board could vote as early as July 21, with permits potentially issued the next day.

The commission recommends amending the village’s 1993 approval of a project that called for expanding the building and parking lot. An amendment was needed, since the deck would be greater than 500 square feet.

The back of the building will be updated with overhead and double doors.

Additional design upgrades are part of the proposal as well.

Kim Wagner, construction manager for Lou Malnati's, said the goal with the wooden deck is to create the feel of someone’s backyard, connecting with the brand’s neighborhood, family vibe.

“This particular restaurant is one of our most well-known restaurants in our entire brand of 80 stores,” she said. “It's about time that we put some investment back into the property, modernize the facade and bring a new liveliness by adding this patio.”

Commissioner Donald Schwartz raised concerns about construction traffic on an already difficult to access parking lot near the busy intersection of Buffalo Grove and Lake-Cook roads.

“Being so close to a major intersection in our town, I've never enjoyed pulling in or out of the parking lot because it's such a short entryway into your property.” he said.

Wagner told commissioners construction hours would tend to be opposite from the restaurant’s hours. She also said different aspects of the construction, such as carpentry work, would be sequenced.

Commissioners expressed strong support for the project.

Commission Chairman Mitchell Weinstein said despite residents' “love-hate relationship” with the busy traffic flow, “we all love the fact that one of the flagship buildings and restaurants in our community is that busy.”