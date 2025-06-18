Elgin man facing attempted murder charge following Naperville shooting

Rocky Ahmedyar

An Elgin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after prosecutors say he fired a handgun at a woman on Tuesday during a domestic dispute in Naperville.

Rocky Ahmedyar, 35, of the 1100 block of Spring Creek Road, is also charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated stalking, and one misdemeanor count of violation of an order of protection.

Officials say Ahmedyar was denied pre-trial release during a Wednesday appearance in DuPage County court.

According to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, the victim called Naperville police just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from a residence where she was staying.

The woman told police that Ahmedyar approached her car at around 3:05 a.m. as she was leaving for work. According to the victim, Ahmedyar was holding a 9 mm handgun and told her she had to talk to him or he would shoot her.

Authorities say that after about a half hour, Ahmedyar lowered the gun when another car drove by. At that point, officials say, the victim placed the car into reverse and slowly backed away as Ahmedyar walked alongside, telling her to stop and listen to him.

Prosecutors say Ahmedyar fired a shot at the victim, with the bullet missing her by millimeters and passing through the top right side of the driver’s seat.

Ahmedyar fled on foot and was apprehended at about 4:15 a.m. by the Elgin police.

Later that day, Naperville police and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit located the gun that they say was used by Ahmedyar.

Ahmedyar’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.