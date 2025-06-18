Chan Ding running in Democratic primary in 52nd

Erin Chan Ding Courtesy of Kiley Humbert photography

Candidates are beginning to line up for the Democratic primary in the 52nd House district.

Erin Chan Ding, who retained her seat on the Barrington Area Unit District 220 school board in April, announced Wednesday she is running for the seat currently held by Republican Martin McLaughlin.

Recently, Jesse Rojo, who fell short in his bid for Barrington village trustee in April, declared he is running.

A marathon runner and independent journalist, Chan Ding, a South Barrington resident, said she aims to invest in public education, make child care affordable, fight for livable wages, protect the environment and steward taxpayer dollars responsibly in Springfield.

“I’m a working mom running to bring kindness, respect and real representation to Springfield,” Chan Ding said. “As a twice-elected school board member, I care deeply about ensuring all children and people feel valued and seen — and confident that their local representatives will work for them. Our communities deserve leaders who listen, who uplift every voice and who work tirelessly to build a future in which people from every background can thrive.”

Chan Ding, 43, was born in Arlington Heights to immigrant parents from Hong Kong and grew up in Glendale Heights.

She graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a double major in journalism and history. She speaks English, Cantonese and Spanish.

The 52nd District includes Algonquin, the Barrington area, Fox River Grove, Inverness, Island Lake, Volo, Wauconda, and Western portions of Libertyville and Mundelein.