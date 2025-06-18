Inverness man gets seven years for COVID-19 testing fraud

An Inverness man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Wednesday for his involvement in a COVID-19 testing fraud scheme.

A Chicago-based COVID-19 testing facility owned and operated by Zishan Alvi, 46, was paid more than $14 million by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2021 and 2022 for tests which were “not performed as billed,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alvi’s facility released negative test results to patients after either not testing specimens or diluting tests as a cost-cutting measure, rendering the results of the tests inconclusive. Despite this, the facility submitted fraudulent claims to and received payment from the HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration for the tests.

Alvi was sentenced to seven years in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $14.1 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud. He was also ordered to forfeit three vehicles and over $8 million in cash, which had all previously been seized by law enforcement.

“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zishan Alvi disregarded public health concerns in favor of greed and his own financial gain,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros.