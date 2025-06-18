Noe brings exclusive supper club dining experience to Barrington

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Noe restaurant has recently opened at 117 S. Hough in Barrington.

An acclaimed chef’s intimate new eatery in downtown Barrington promises hyper-seasonal ingredients and an exclusive supper club dining experience.

Noe, by award-winning chef Robert Noe Gadsby, recently opened at 117 S. Hough Street. The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday.

The 25-seat restaurant will feature a chef-led experience where diners start with hors d’oeuvres and champagne before being guided through a five-course tasting menu highlighted by peak seasonal flavors.

The current summer menu features ingredients such as heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, fresh seafood and stone fruits, prepared with expressive techniques that highlight their freshness.

The menu will feature both omnivore and vegetarian tasting options.

The U.K.-born Gadsby has worked all over the world, including stints in Italy, France, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. He’s received numerous press accolades for restaurants in Los Angeles and Houston, including being named “Chef of the Year” by Robb Report. He’s also made multiple appearances on the Food Network and Travel Channel.

Noe is his first solo project as both chef and owner.

“This restaurant is the culmination of years of vision and persistence,” Gadsby said in a press release. “I’m honored to bring something truly personal to Barrington, an experience that invites guests to slow down, savor the moment, and enjoy food that speaks for itself.”

In addition to the dine-in experience, Noe will offer a monthly Signature Supper Club starting at $125. Members receive a three-course regional American dinner for two or four prepared by the Noe culinary team and available for pickup or delivery within the Barrington area.