News

Video shows federal agents arresting undocumented man in Elgin

Posted June 17, 2025 10:41 am
Daily Herald report

The family of a man arrested by federal agents Monday told ABC 7 Chicago that he was undocumented but has lived and worked in Elgin for 12 years and has no criminal record.

Video circulating on social media and posted on the Elgin Area Rapid Response Facebook page by witnesses shows a man pulled out of a pickup truck on a residential street by agents in Elgin before putting him in handcuffs and taking him away.

The Elgin Area Rapid Response Team is a volunteer-based group that provides support to individuals and families impacted by immigration enforcement activities in Elgin.

The FBI confirmed to the ABC7 I-Team that it was assisting in an immigration enforcement action that resulted in that man's arrest around 7:30 a.m. An ICE spokesperson was unable to tell ABC7 why the man, who works as a fencing contractor, was arrested.

The man's family told ABC7 he called them as law enforcement approached him. His pregnant partner, Kristen Solorio, was there for the majority of her partner’s arrest and told ABC7 that she did not believe he was the target.

Solario said her partner is set to appear in Broadview on July 11.

Read the full story at ABC 7 Chicago.

