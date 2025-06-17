Season’s first heat wave on the way

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, File Kids will be looking to cool off this weekend, when forecasters expect the season’s first heat wave is to arrive, bringing high temperatures in the mid-90s to the suburbs.

High temperatures rising into the low 90s in some parts of the suburbs Tuesday foreshadow the season’s first heat wave, which National Weather Service meteorologists expect will envelop the Chicago area and much of the Midwest this weekend.

Before the temperature spike, scattered thunderstorms are predicted later this afternoon and into the evening across Cook, Lake, Kane, McHenry and DuPage counties, said NWS meteorologist Scott Baker.

Damaging winds and hail may accompany the strong to severe storms, whose severity may increase Wednesday. The storms may produce torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding, according to the NWS website.

“We'll dry out going into Thursday and Friday,” Baker said, adding that temperature and humidity will ramp up as the weekend approaches and “carry over into next Monday and possibly Tuesday.”

Forecasters are predicting temperatures back in the upper 80s on Friday and then climbing into the mid-90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As temperatures rise, humidity often increases as well, said Baker. When humidity reaches the upper quartile of 75% or higher “we start to see problems occur,” he added, referring to heat exhaustion and heat stroke caused by elevated temperatures.

For those without air conditioning or access to a cooling center, sustained exposure to high temperatures can be dangerous. With evening temperatures expected to remain in the 70s, the body fails to cool and its temperature remains elevated the next day, Baker said.

“That's when you see the increased effects on the body,” he said.

To prevent those and other heat-related illnesses, the NWS recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activities during especially hot days. The agency also reminds people working outside to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when possible. Additionally, the NWS cautions against leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles. Finally, Baker urges people to check on loved ones and neighbors who are elderly, infirm and/or are without air conditioning.