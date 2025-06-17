advertisement
News

Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle near Great America

Posted June 17, 2025 12:11 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

A man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night while walking near Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, police said.

The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street near Route 21 just after 10 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to Gurnee police.

Officers responding to the crash located the man lying unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Washington, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating fully with investigators, police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team was called to assist with the investigation, which shut down Washington Street for about five hours overnight while authorities reconstructed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Gurnee Police Department at (847) 599-7000, ext. 0.

