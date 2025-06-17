New options: Developer presents revised plans for former Haeger Potteries site in East Dundee

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com An Evanston-based developer has proposed a mixed-income housing development that would make use of portions of the Haeger Potteries structures.

East Dundee trustees reviewed three more potential development options for the former Haeger Potteries site this week after raising concerns about an initial proposal presented in February.

Brinshore Development LLC returned to trustees on Monday with three options offering a mix of apartment and townhouse mixed-income rentals. The Evanston-based developer initially proposed 136 units for the 7 Maiden Lane redevelopment project. On Tuesday, the company presented three more options. One plan offered 119 units, another 104 units, and a third would add 89 units.

The village acquired the Haeger Potteries property last year for $600,000 to help spur redevelopment of the shuttered site.

All of Brinshore’s development options would make use of some of the existing buildings on the 7-acre site.

“We’re really excited to work on this,” said Michael Roane, Brinshore’s senior vice president. “And I hear you. I know you want less density, want more on-site parking. We’re committed to continue to work with the village.

“We think this is a really good opportunity to redevelop something that’s difficult to redevelop,” he added.

Of the three new options, the plan with 119 units is the most cost-efficient, Roane said. The plan with 104 units would be the most expensive. Roane did not have cost estimates available on Monday for the three new options, but the initial plan was estimated to be a $76.3 million project.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com East Dundee officials are hoping to spur redevelopment of the site that was once home to Haeger Potteries.

Village officials plan to host a community meeting in July to get public feedback on the options.

Though the new options are not perfect, Village President Dan Pearson said they are a step in the right direction.

“The plans that they came back with were definitely better,” he said.

July’s meeting, however, will be key in helping decide what direction the village moves.

“The board does not want to move forward if it is something that the public absolutely does not want,” he said.

On Monday, neighboring homeowners expressed concerns about density and traffic. Some also questioned the mix of rental rates.

Under all three options, Brinshore would set aside 20% of the units for families making no more than 30% of the area’s median income, and 60% of the units would be set aside for families making no more than 60% of the area’s median income. The remaining 20% of units would be set at market rate. Roane noted rental rates for families making 60% of the median income did not differ greatly from market rates.

“I think there’s better use of our only riverfront property that’s left that is directly in our downtown and along our bike path,” said Charles Myers, who lives on Maiden Lane.

He and other residents suggested the development should include single-family homes for purchase to better fit with the surrounding neighborhood. Some also suggested the development should include some commercial uses.

Storlie noted the village sought out developers through a request for proposals process. Three submitted plans, but one was incomplete and another proposed a higher density than the 136 units initially proposed by Brinshore.

“This is the only one that was remotely palatable. And so far, they’ve been willing to work with us to get something the community can embrace,” she said Tuesday.

The shuttered site has attracted vandals and trespassers. Since the village bought the property in May 2024, police have responded to 33 calls on the property involving break-ins and vandalism.

As part of the redevelopment, the village is considering establishing a new tax increment finance district to help finance construction. The developer has requested $4.5 million — via a pay-as-you-go bridge loan — to help with construction costs. The village also would sell the site to the developer for $10.

Storlie said help from the village would be needed to cover any remediation costs due to environmental hazards found on the site.

Brinshore also has proposed using $33.5 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the state, an $8.18 million loan from Kane County and a $13.3 million commercial loan to help finance the project.

If trustees move forward with a project, Storlie said she would expect approval by the end of summer to help meet application deadlines for financing.