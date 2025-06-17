Music lineup announced for Last Fling in Naperville

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones performed at Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling in 2023. They will return this year during the 60th Last Fling, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

Tried and true musical favorites will perform at Naperville’s Last Fling over Labor Day weekend, the Naperville Jaycees announced Tuesday.

Sixteen Candles, 7th heaven and Too Hype Crew are among the talent for the 60th Last Fling, which includes food and beverages, a carnival and a Labor Day Parade.

Last Fling is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1, along Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville.

Fan favorite 7th heaven, which has opened for bands like Styx and Bon Jovi, will play on the Jackson Avenue Main Stage from 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Sammy & The Knights bring rhythm and blues and classic rock tunes to the Main Stage starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

Naperville’s own Brent Brown will be featured on the Beer Garden Stage. The guitarist will play there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, singer-songwriter Michael C. Hayes is featured at the Beer Garden.

Saturday’s 8 to 10 p.m. Jackson Stage headliner is Too Hype Crew, which plays hip-hop and party songs from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Vanilla Ice and TLC. The Crew is a seven-piece band, an act complete with dancers.

Saturday is a full day. The Southern and country rock guitars of Buckshot Bully start at noon, followed by Taylor Swift-influenced Fearless at 2:30 p.m. and ’90s Pop Nation on the Main Stage at 5:15 p.m.

Always in heavy rotation on the Chicago summer scene but also touring nationally, Sixteen Candles anchors the stage at Jackson Avenue from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31. This quintet’s tag is #80sDanceParty, and that’s what they deliver.

Another full day, Naperville’s Within 4 Days kicks off Main Stage music at noon Sunday, mixing genres and decades of tunes. Mixtape Junkies, starting at 2:30 p.m., also has a diverse set list — “Dire Straits to Devo” and beyond. The Ron Burgundys play their “soft-core” tunes on the Jackson Avenue stage from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

After a full slate of summer shows, Mike & Joe — actually a quartet — wrap up Last Fling music at 3:45 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1. This band will delve into 1970s covers but favors more modern songs from Weezer, Dave Matthews, Keith Urban, Foo Fighters, The Cure and more.

It’s not a summer festival bill without Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones. At noon Monday this long-standing act will perform Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, the Beatles and others to a complimentary lunch for veterans in the sponsors’ area near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street.

Last Fling is the Naperville Jaycees’ largest fundraiser. Over the past 20 years it has raised more than $2 million for nonprofit organizations in Naperville and throughout DuPage County. More information on the festival is available at lastfling.org.