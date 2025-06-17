Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash at Algonquin intersection

A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning shut down the intersection of Longmeadow Parkway and Sleepy Hollow Road in Algonquin.

Algonquin police said in a press release that the department responded to the intersection at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Algonquin Police Sgt. Jason Burzynski said the motorcyclist was a 29-year-old Carpentersville man who was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin before being flown to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, according to the release.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling east on Longmeadow Parkway, approaching the Sleepy Hollow Road intersection. A white sedan was heading west on Longmeadow Parkway and tried to turn south on Sleepy Hollow Road, “resulting in a collision within the intersection,” according to the release.

Algonquin police put out an alert about 5 a.m. Tuesday advising drivers to find alternative routes. Burzynski said the road reopened at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they and the Kane County Crash Assistance Response Team are investigating the crash and asked any witnesses to call Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.