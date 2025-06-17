Illinois lawmakers identified in notes kept by Minnesota assassination suspect

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Two Illinois members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, and a state senator were among those named in records kept by the man accused of gunning down the Minnesota House speaker.

“I have been informed that my name was included in the notes of the Minnesota suspect accused of assassinating an elected official, murdering her husband, and targeting others,” Krishnamoorthi said Tuesday. “This brutal attack was devastating and terrifying on many levels.”

Suspect Vance Boelter surrendered to authorities Sunday following the fatal shootings of Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Minneapolis-area home early Saturday.

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, who lived near the Hortmans, were wounded in an attack Saturday.

A hit list of about 70 people, including state and federal lawmakers, was located in Boelter’s car, along with the names of abortion rights activists, authorities have said.

Police also found more documents and records belonging to Boelter with around 600 names that include Illinois politicians.

Krishnamoorthi said he and his wife, Priya, had spent much of the last few days thinking about the victims.

“Political violence has no place in America — full stop. Even in this time of great division, we should all agree on that,” he said.

Similarly, Democratic state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview said on Facebook she was devastated by the deaths of the Hortmans and the injuries to the Hoffmans.

“My family and I have been keeping Melissa's family, especially her children, in our thoughts.”

Fine thanked the Glenview Police Department and the Illinois State Police “for their efforts in keeping me and my family safe.”

State Sen. Laura Fine

“We cannot let political violence become normal in our country. I am proud of my leadership guaranteeing reproductive rights for all women in Illinois. Now more than ever, we need leaders who will always stand up for our values and are not afraid of bullies and terrorists — they must not win.”

Downstate Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski also confirmed she was informed Sunday by Capitol Police her name was included in the Minnesota murder suspect’s notes.

Budzinski sent her condolences to the Hortman family and said she is keeping them and the Hoffmans in her prayers.

“My deepest sympathies go out to their families, friends, and the entire Minnesota community,” Budzinski posted on X.

“As I’ve said before, there is absolutely no place in this country for political violence. We must be a nation that values civility and mutual respect — always.”

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke of the tragedy Monday, acknowledging that some Illinoisans were included in Boelter’s notes but they were not listed as targets.