advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

Kennedy Expressway construction on track for Thanksgiving completion

Posted June 16, 2025 5:05 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Tiring of marathon commutes on the Kennedy Expressway? The end of construction is in sight, and it's going to be on time, according to officials.

“Everything is on pace for overall completion by Thanksgiving,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Guy Tridgell said Monday.

Unlike 2024, when improvements to the reversible express lanes hit snags and delays, there have been few complications this year, as workers focus on the outbound lanes between Ohio Street and the Edens Expressway.

Crews rehabbing bridges and pavement made so much progress, motorists were able to take both the local and express lanes to O’Hare International Airport on May 31, about a month ahead of schedule.

When work kicked off in March, people traveling to O’Hare from downtown could only access the airport from the local lanes.

IDOT’s focus this week includes pavement patching and pouring new concrete bridge decks.

Drivers should know the outbound Kennedy ramp to Fullerton Avenue closed Monday and will reopen in approximately two weeks.

Looking ahead, reversible lane midgate entrance and exits should reopen in July. Also next month, IDOT is expected to shift from fixing the two left lanes of the mainline expressway to the right ones.

Construction began in 2023, when IDOT upgraded the inbound Kennedy.

All in all, the project will cost $169 million. That includes rehabbing 36 bridges, modernizing the reversible lanes, patching pavement, plus new paint and lighting for Hubbard's Cave

On average, the corridor accommodates about 275,000 vehicles a day. The expressway opened in 1960.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
IDOT News Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company