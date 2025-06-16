Kennedy Expressway construction on track for Thanksgiving completion

IDOT workers rehab pavement on outbound Kennedy Expressway lanes. Courtesy of Illinois Department of Transportation

Tiring of marathon commutes on the Kennedy Expressway? The end of construction is in sight, and it's going to be on time, according to officials.

“Everything is on pace for overall completion by Thanksgiving,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Guy Tridgell said Monday.

Unlike 2024, when improvements to the reversible express lanes hit snags and delays, there have been few complications this year, as workers focus on the outbound lanes between Ohio Street and the Edens Expressway.

Crews rehabbing bridges and pavement made so much progress, motorists were able to take both the local and express lanes to O’Hare International Airport on May 31, about a month ahead of schedule.

When work kicked off in March, people traveling to O’Hare from downtown could only access the airport from the local lanes.

IDOT’s focus this week includes pavement patching and pouring new concrete bridge decks.

Drivers should know the outbound Kennedy ramp to Fullerton Avenue closed Monday and will reopen in approximately two weeks.

Looking ahead, reversible lane midgate entrance and exits should reopen in July. Also next month, IDOT is expected to shift from fixing the two left lanes of the mainline expressway to the right ones.

Construction began in 2023, when IDOT upgraded the inbound Kennedy.

All in all, the project will cost $169 million. That includes rehabbing 36 bridges, modernizing the reversible lanes, patching pavement, plus new paint and lighting for Hubbard's Cave

On average, the corridor accommodates about 275,000 vehicles a day. The expressway opened in 1960.