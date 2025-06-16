Wheeling District 21 renews eminent domain threat for new preschool

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, February 2025 Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 is eyeing land along Hintz Road for a new preschool. The district already owns the house on the right, and may try to acquire the other two on the left by eminent domain.

Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 may — for a second time — initiate eminent domain proceedings on a landscaping business in order to acquire the land for a new centralized preschool building.

The pre-K-8 district has been eyeing A & B Sanchez Landscaping’s property on the northeast corner of Hintz Road and Jackson Drive in Wheeling for months.

District officials went to Cook County court in March to begin the condemnation process after they said negotiations with the property owner weren’t fruitful. But they withdrew the suit in April after representatives of the property owner wanted to restart talks.

Discussions continue behind closed doors. But that didn’t stop the school board late last week from approving another resolution authorizing eminent domain if needed.

“We are continuing to work to come to a fair purchase agreement,” said Superintendent Michael Connolly. “The board’s approval of the new resolution simply provides authorization to refile an eminent domain complaint should our negotiations efforts not succeed.”

The new resolution unanimously adopted Thursday night practically mirrors the one approved on a 4-2 vote in February. There have since been two new board members to join the panel.

The latest board action enlists an additional law firm — now, Walker Wilcox Matousek LLP, in addition to the district’s primary law firm Franczek P.C. — to pursue condemnation proceedings.

District 21’s lawyers have been negotiating with the landscaping company’s real estate agent over a potential sale price since December, though how far apart the two sides remain is unknown.

Connolly wouldn’t disclose the amount the district would be willing to pay.

The landscaping company didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The five-acre property — three single-family homes in addition to company offices and garages — had been for sale for six years.

At one point, the owner was asking for $2.5 million, according to an undated marketing brochure still available online. That brochure touted the site as a “great opportunity for multifamily development.”

In January, District 21 purchased the neighboring properties totaling nearly three acres: a one-story house at 2836 E. Hintz Road for $350,000, and two vacant parcels at 2840-44 E. Hintz Road for $540,000.

The A & B Sanchez site — formally, five different parcels — is the last thing needed for the new preschool, District 21 officials say.

Early plans for the proposed early childhood center call for 25 to 28 classrooms, 13 or 14 student support spaces, 13 or 14 washroom/changing rooms, and a large motor skills room.

The price tag would be in the $30 million to $40 million range, officials estimate.