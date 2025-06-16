After falling short of state requirements, Libertyville files affordable housing plan

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Construction is expected to finish this year at Eve B. Lee Place, a mixed-use development in Libertyville that will include 34 affordable apartments for those 55 and older. Libertyville last week approved a plan to address the shortage of affordable housing in town.

Libertyville leaders will be taking stock of how the village can create more affordable housing.

Besides formalizing practices now done on a case-by-case basis, the village will seek ways to create a voluntary developer-driven program of incentives to include affordable housing in market-rate projects. Officials also will review village code to make such projects more attractive.

Those and other potential actions are included in a state-required Affordable Housing Plan approved last week by the village board. Elements to ease or eliminate constraints and otherwise attract affordable housing will be considered over the next two years.

Libertyville officials have said they're sensitive to seniors who find it difficult to remain in town and those who work in the community but cannot afford to live there. They say the village is encouraging affordable housing in various projects.

Critics say that while the groundwork has been in place, the village has been slow to follow through.

Libertyville had to develop and submit a plan after it fell short of having the state-required minimum 10% of year-round housing units be considered affordable. That’s defined as housing costs, including mortgages or rent, do not exceed 30% of a household's gross income.

According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, 691 of Libertyville's 7,458 housing units are considered affordable, meaning 55 need to be added to meet the state minimum.

Village Trustee Matt Krummick, a commercial developer, acknowledged the plan was approved to meet the state requirements.

“I look forward to the next couple of years as we wring (the plan) out and make sure it's working right,” he said.

Sharon Starr, the former chair of the village's human relations commission, said the panel a few years ago collaborated with the advisory plan commission to develop an attainable housing ordinance, but it hasn’t been enacted.

“What I see missing in this proposal is much in the way of promised action,” she said of the Affordable Housing Plan.

“Let's not let this give us permission to coast,” she added. “Let's get some concrete steps going as soon as possible.”