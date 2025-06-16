Things to do June 20-26: Naper Nights, Swedish Days, Wauconda Fest, Wood Dale Prairie Fest and more

Rock out during Naper Nights, which returns Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, to Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Starts Before Friday

75th annual Swedish Days: Events start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 18; 8 a.m. Thursday, June 19; 9 a.m. Friday, June 20; 8 a.m. Saturday, June 21; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22, in downtown Geneva. Music, a craft beer tent, carnival rides, Kids’ Day, Sweden Väst, food booths, kids’ activities and more. Swedish Days Lopp at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Peck Farm Park. Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free; charge for some events. genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

Vintage and Antique Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 19-21, at Glen Ellyn History Center’s Anderson Multi-Purpose Room, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Browse vintage and antique wares, including furniture, dishware, glassware and more. Free. gehs.org.

Downers Grove Rotary GroveFest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 19; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, on Main Street and Burlington Avenue, Downers Grove. Live music, food, carnival rides, car show and more. Music lineup: Thursday: Blackened at 6:15 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8:30 p.m.; Friday: Jonny Lyons & The Pride at 5 p.m., Red Roses at 7:15 p.m., and Radio Gaga at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Eddie Andersen at noon, DJ Dirty Donuts at 1:30 p.m., Anchors Away at 5 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9:30 p.m.; Sunday: Semple at 5:45 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8 p.m. Festival of Cars from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $5 daily admission to entertainment and beer garden for 16 and older. rotarygrovefest.com.

Pat Tomasulo returns to perform at Zanies in Rosemont.

Pat Tomasulo: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Standup comedy. $43.25. rosemont.zanies.com.

Friday, June 20

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 20, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Featuring meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Abilities Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Features products and technology for individuals with disabilities, quad rugby, all-inclusive climbing wall, meet a mini horse and connect with others in the disability community. Free. abilities.com/chicago.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 20, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Cole Brandt will perform and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Rolling Meadows Park District Touch-A-Truck: noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, in the Community Center parking lot, 3705 Pheasant Drive. From fire engines and tractors to police cruisers, cement mixers and even the Park District’s own Olympia ice resurfacer, this hands-on event has grown into a popular local tradition. Free custard from Andy’s Frozen Custard in Mt. Prospect while supplies last, along with complimentary chips and water provided by park district staff. Pizza available for purchase from Nick’s Pizza Truck. Free, drop-in event. No registration required. rmparks.org.

Oneness Fest 2025: 2:22 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 20; 6:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, June 21; and 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. A holistic health, wellness and spirituality festival with over 150 workshops; community yoga, Qigong and Breathwork at the main stage; live music; Kids Korner; outdoor energy healing; massage spa; community bonfire; fire spinning and fire walk; food trucks, Swedish baked goods and more. A public expo with over 80 vendors. Mad Hatter Tea Party, ice baths, sweat lodge and Mayan Honey Ceremony. Tours of the Viking ship and a Cottage Walk through the historic Swedish Stugas homes. Camping included with the “All Access” full-weekend ticket. Advance tickets: Free to $333 at awakeonenesstribe.org/onenessfest.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 20, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine hosts its annual Greek Fest Friday through Sunday, June 20-22. Daily Herald file photo

St. Nectarios Greek Fest: 4-11 p.m. Friday, June 20; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 21; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. Greek food, music, dancing, wines, beer, kids’ games and more. Free. Drive-up food takeout for purchase. stnectariosgoc.org/greekfest.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 20, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Strata will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Lake Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 20; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 21; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 22, in Water Tower Park, Island Lake. Carnival rides and games, food and beer tent. Music: Friday: Ivy Ford at 6 p.m. and Chicago RockHouse at 9 p.m.; Saturday: DownPour at 7 p.m. and Blackened at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Trabuco Salsa Band at 2 p.m. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

The Naper Nights concert series runs Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at Naperville's Naper Settlement. Daily Herald file photo

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Friday: Sun Stereo (The Flaming Lips tribute) from 6-7:30 p.m. and Nothing’s Shocking (Jane’s Addiction tribute) from 8-10 p.m. Saturday: Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton tribute) from 6-7:30 p.m. and WailOn (Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings tribute) from 8-10 p.m. School of Rock performs from 5-5:40 p.m. both days. $25, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org.

Taste of Highland Park: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, at Port Clinton Square, 600 Central Ave., and Central Avenue between First and Second streets, Highland Park. Food and beverages from Highland Park restaurants. Music lineup: Friday: Boy Band Review at 6 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m.; Saturday: Abbamania at 6 p.m. and Queenflash at 8 p.m. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/tasteofhighlandpark.

Winnetka Music Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 20, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21, in the Elm Street District in downtown Winnetka. Music and interactive experiences for all ages, plus food, beer and wine. Friday is sold out. Saturday performers include Cold War Kids, Pete Yorn and Eggy. Tickets start at $74.50 for Saturday. winnetkamusicfestival.com.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, and Thursday, June 26, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Performances by Totally Taylor Friday and Focal Point Thursday. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Comstock Lode will perform. Free. vhw.org.

South Elgin Movie Night in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Movie Bingo before a screening of “Moana 2.” Concessions for purchase. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Trick rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform during Sonny Acres Farm’s third annual professional rodeo.

Pro Rodeo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Bareback and saddle bronc riding, girls breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and bucking horse finale. Plus, amusement rides, petting zoo and food for purchase. Advance tickets: $28-$55. General admission at the gate: $18-$28. sonnyacres.com.

Jimmy Carr’s “Laughs Funny” Tour: 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Standup comedy. Tickets start at $55.40. msg.com.

Summer of Sound: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. Dueling pianos Howl2Go and food and beverages for purchase from The Hampton Social. Registration encouraged. Free. westfield.com.

“Green Day’s American Idiot”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Fox Valley Theatre Company’s production featuring every song from Green Day’s album “American Idiot.” $14-$16. cteelgin.com/shows.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series — Main Stage Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Messengers will perform. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 20, at Wing Park Bandshell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Family activities featuring an instrument zoo sponsored by School of Rock Elgin before a screening of “Soul” at dusk. Concessions for purchase. Free. elginil.gov.

Movies Under The Stars: Dusk Friday, June 20, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. See “Inside Out 2.” Concessions for purchase. Free. bgparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Shot In the Dark: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. After-hours mini golf with lit balls and glowing obstacles. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. $10. gepark.org.

Saturday, June 21

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21, on North River Street, Batavia. Local artisans will be selling handmade goods and vintage items. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Calibre Car Show: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The theme is Windy City Z Cars & Coffee. Free. shopthearb.com/events.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com, 2022 The Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race and Youth Fishing Derby will take place Saturday, June 21, at Lakefront Park in Fox Lake.

Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race and Youth Fishing Derby: Fishing derby from 8-11 a.m. and boat race at noon Saturday, June 21, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Fishing derby includes giveaways, music and prizes. Participants 15 and younger do not need a fishing license. Registration for the cardboard boat race is $15, or $30 for registration and a boatbuilding kit. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Glenview Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, adjacent to Jackman Park, Lehigh Avenue between Glenview Road and Washington Street, Glenview. Local vendors, crafts, games, health services, home enhancements, food and beverages, balloon artists, live entertainment and more. In the evening, the street fair transforms into Summer Fest After Sunset with live music from local acts, plus food and drinks. Free. glenviewchamber.com.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Make Music Wheaton: Between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, Wheaton will be part of the global celebration of music taking place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. Musicians of all skill levels, from amateur to professional, will be performing at locations across town. makemusicday.org/wheaton.

Art in the Village Fine Arts Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Boutique exhibition features artists from across the country showcasing their work, including oil paintings, mixed media, photography, sculpture and more. Free. northshoreartleague.org.

Creativity at the Crossroads: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Riverfront Park, 25 E. State St., North Aurora. Arts and craft fair with local artists and crafters selling their wares. Food vendors. northaurora.org.

Depot Day: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Celebrating Batavia Depot Museum’s 50th anniversary with 1970s music by Strung Out, a scavenger hunt with prizes, free cupcakes while they last, history walk, bounce house, button craft and face painting. bataviaparks.org.

Historic Cottage Walks & Swedish Bakery: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. Take a small group guided tour through select Swedish cottages learning about the history of the park from the members. Community bake sale featuring Scandinavian goods. Tours start at 10 a.m., with the last tour at 3 p.m. Tickets sold only at the gate. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. goodtemplarpark.org/events.

Chicago Pride Fest 2025: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22, at Northalsted, 3600 N. Halsted St., Chicago. A celebration of LGBTQ+ life, culture and community with performances from Hayla, Confidence Man and Sixteen Candles on Saturday, and Deborah Cox, The Aces and ALUNA on Sunday. $20 suggested donation. northalsted.com.

Evanston’s Sixth Annual Juneteenth Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, stepping off at Lee and Dodge, behind the Robert Crown Branch Library, 1801 Main St., Evanston. Parade concludes at Ingraham Park, 2100 Ridge Ave., in back of the Evanston Civic Center. A celebration of freedom, culture and community to honor the historical significance of Juneteenth. Performances from the South Shore Drill team, Jesse White Tumblers and more. Free. kemonehendricks.com/juneteenth-celebrations.

Hello Summer Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Bounce houses, games, activities and live music from Off the Charts. Free. we-goparks.org.

Kids Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Inflatables, crafts, airbrush tattoos, live entertainment from Wendy & DB and more. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Elmhurst Family Pride Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Family-friendly outdoor event with music by DJ Ryan Gorey, treats, crafts, games, vendors, raffles, story time and more. Performances by the Chicago Celtic Pipe Band and the Belong Pride Guard & Impact Dance Company. Hosted by the church and Elmhurst Pride Collective. Free. elmhurstpridecollective.com.

The CCMA and the MAC host Hokusai Japan Fest Saturday, June 21, next to the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Ken Carl

Hokusai Japan Fest: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the MAC’s Lakeside Pavilion, next to the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Traditional Japanese entertainment and cultural activities; Japanese food vendors; demonstrations of ikebana flower arrangement, woodblock printmaking, origami and shodo calligraphy. Free. Hokusai2025.org.

Randhurst Village Street Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at 1 Randhurst Village Drive, near the AMC Theatres, Mount Prospect. Music from Modern Day Romeos from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Mike & Joe from 3-5 p.m., kids’ activity zone, games, food, beer garden and more. Free. randhurstvillage.com.

Community Block Party: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Living Christ Lutheran Church, 625 E. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights. Music from The Alex Falls Trio, food and games. Free admission and parking. LivingChristLutheran.org.

Juneteenth Lake County Parade & Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, near 14 S. Genesee St., Waukegan. Parade features the Elite Striders Drill Team & Drum Corps, South Shore Drill Team, local school marching bands, low riders, motorcycles, Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth and more. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Rock the Fox — Legends of the Valley Music Festival and Fundraiser: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Music from Jay Goeppner and Friends, Emanon II (featuring Joe Cuttone of The Hounds), Cox’s Army, and Blue Voo Doo, and food. Net proceeds help support the needs of the children at Mooseheart Child City and School. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. $10 at the gate. facebook.com/BataviaMooseLodge.

Wheaton Craft Beer Crawl: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 21, check in at 102 W. Front St., Wheaton. Features 20 types of brews available for tasting at downtown Wheaton shops and restaurants. The Wheaton Dad Band performs. Must be 21. Tickets are $35 and include 10 four-ounce samples. visitdowntownwheaton.org/events.

“Wicked” sing-along: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $15. paramountaurora.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

VetFest: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Huntley American Legion, 11712 Coral St., Huntley. Food, drinks and kids’ activities from 3-6 p.m. Music lineup: Bucket Number 6 from 4-6 p.m., The Lounge Puppets from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Benefits local veterans organizations. huntleylegion.org/vetfest2025.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 21, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Elgin Movie on the Lawn: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, on the Hemmens south lawn, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The evening kicks off with a 1980s prom night; come dressed in your best ’80s garb for a chance to be crowned prom king and/or queen before a screening of “Dirty Dancing” (includes Spanish subtitles). Food truck and a cash bar. Bring chairs and blankets. elginil.gov/2620/Movies-on-the-Lawn.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars, live music, and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Karla and the Phat Cats will perform from 6-9 p.m. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Roaring Nights: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. +LIVE+ will perform. $75, $10 discount for members, $15 for kids 11 and younger. Parking fee applies. brookfieldzoo.org.

The Wiggles will bring their “Bouncing Balls Tour” to the Rosemont Theatre Saturday, June 21. Courtesy of JGoldsteinPR

“The Wiggles Bouncing Balls Tour”: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. The Wiggles transform the stage into a dazzling playground of bouncing balls. Tickets start at $25. thewiggles.com/live.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Think Floyd USA will perform. The beer garden and cafe will be open. $21 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Soundbites — An Evening of Music: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Guests can move freely through the museum’s galleries and art studios while listening to “collections” of live music at their own pace. $50. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 21, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular and special occasion soundtracks. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, June 22

Swedish Days Lopp 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. $40 through June 20 or $50 on race day; $10 for a Viking helmet. Register at genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. New and used motorcycle parts of all types and brands, leathers, sewing, jewelry, toys and more. Rain or shine. $10 for 15 and older. walneckswap.com.

Eldridge Adventure Day: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 22, at Eldridge Park, 363 W. Commonwealth Lane, Elmhurst. Fishing derby led by the Elmhurst Police Department, petting zoo, bug hunt, games and more. Food trucks: Brown’s Chicken, Da Pizza Company, Tacos El Amigazo, D’s Treats & Ice Cream, Kona Ice and Smallcakes. Free. epd.org.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Arlington Heights Garden Club Unique Boutique and Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. The walk highlights residential gardens and community gardens, and the boutique includes vendors with garden-themed items. Walk tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and free for kids 12 and younger. Free admission to the boutique. ahgardenclub.com.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Park Ridge Garden Club Garden Walk: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 22, in Park Ridge. The 30th annual walk, “Art Along the Garden Path,” features seven gardens with art in various mediums. For ticket information and participating artists, visit parkridgegardenclub.org/garden-walk.html.

Famous Black Composers Concert: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Juneteenth Week concert by the Octavio Serrano Quartet. View a poster display of noteworthy Black Elginites June 19-25. elginil.gov.

Geneva Swedish Days Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 22, along State Street in downtown Geneva. genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

Textile Day: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. At the Durant House, learn how families worked with wool, flax and cotton to spin, weave and stitch as they created textiles in the 1800s. At the Sholes School, learn the craft of paper-weaving and learn about the one-room schoolhouse; use slate pencils on old-fashioned slate chalkboards. $3 or $1 for kids 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Jim Gill Kids Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. A family-friendly concert by musician Jim Gill. Bring lawn chairs or blankets; coolers are welcome. Free. elmhursthistory.org.

West Suburban Symphony’s “Legendary Opera”: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Featuring Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” and the Bridal Chorus from “Lohengrin,” and Verdi’s melodies from “Macbeth,” Brindisi Chorus from “La Traviata,” Anvil Chorus in “Il Trovatore” and the Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves from “Nabucco.” Winner of the 2024-25 youth solo contest, Jan Vargas Nedvetsky, will perform the first movement of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto. $5-$30. westsubsymphony.org.

Wheeling’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. King Saturday will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Soft drinks, water, beer and seltzer for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Naperville Concert in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Harris Fawell Park, 1120 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville. Soda will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Monday, June 23

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 23, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Side Street Studio Arts “Art for Children”: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 23, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Kids 4-7 can make art inspired by the animals and plants in Tefft Farm. elginil.gov.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, June 23, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, June 24

Adventures in the Zoo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. A weekly drop-in program with science/nature guest Illinois Ice Age. Free. elginil.gov.

Naperville Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. ScribbleMonster will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org.

2025 Pup Cup: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at The Barking Lot dog park, 650 N. Rohlwing Road, Itasca. Dogs will be going for gold as they score goals and show off their soccer skills. There will be a puppuccino bar and the opportunity to take soccer-themed pictures with your dog. No registration required. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Concert in the Park: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Darien Community Park’s south pavilion, 7100 Clarendon Hills Road, Darien. Grammy nominee Justin Roberts will perform a family concert. In case of bad weather, it will be held inside the Indian Prairie Public Library, 401 Plainfield Road. ippl.info.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. How Rude! will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Strung Out will perform. Free. For parking locations, see crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Grafelman Park in West Dundee. Raquel & the Wildflowers will perform. Food and drinks sold by Dundee Township Lions Club, with proceeds benefiting the community. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Co-sponsored by the villages of Carpentersville, East Dundee, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Modern Day Romeos will perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Morton Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Harrer Park Pavilion, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Outcast Jazz Band will perform music from the 1930s through the 1950s. Food from Koala’s Kitchen — Stadium Style and drink sales begin at 6 p.m. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, June 25

Elmhurst’s Party in the Park: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Pioneer Park in Elmhurst. Kids can have old-fashioned fun with bubbles, hula hoops, jump ropes and more. Free. epd.org.

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 25, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Istvan and His Imaginary Band will perform. Free. algonquin.org.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Food Truck Socials: 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, in Commuter Lot B, Lisle. Food trucks, live music from Nicole Devine and more. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors. Wall of Denial will perform at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Inferno Fest: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Spicy food and beverages. celebratehighwood.org/inferno-fest.

Batavia Farmers Market: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bites and Bits Event Series: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food truck fare and live music. Free. cityrm.org.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Malibu Park in Wheeling. Balloon artist. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Music, lawn games, food and drinks. Classical Blast will perform. $15 for 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Glendale Heights Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Camera Park, 101 Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Prairie Station will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. Free. ghrec.org.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. John Elvis Lyons & the Jailhouse Hound Dogs will perform. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. The Disco Circus will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. The Wayouts will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Batavia’s River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Horizon will perform. Wine, beer and food for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Daniel Tosh Live: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 25-26, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Standup comedy. Tickets start at $63.80. msg.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. Generation will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. ARRA will perform. Food and cruise night at 6 p.m.; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Sounds of Summer: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Palatine Concert Band will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Inside Out 2.” Free; VIP reserved seating for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, June 26

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Dozens of local merchants offering fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and other goods. chicago.gov.

Grow Wellness Foundation’s Petals, Ponds and Pathways garden walk: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 27, in Naperville. Presented by Grow Wellness Foundation and Aquascape, the self-guided tour features six private gardens. Tickets, valid for both days, are $15 in advance and $20 the day of. Order online at growwellnessfoundation.org or bit.ly/3SZdHQA by June 23 to get a map via email. On the day of the vent, get tickets and pick up a map at 2186 University Drive, Naperville. Proceeds benefit mental wellness efforts by improving access to mental wellness care in Naperville.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Strung Out will perform at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 26, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Glen Ellyn Summer Break at the Lake: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, and 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. June 26: Good Clean Fun performs from 7-8:30 p.m. (for all ages). June 27: Rock The Ivory and American English perform from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for 21 and older only. Food trucks and drinks from local vendors. Bring chairs or blankets. Presale tickets available until June 25 for $10. Limited day-of entry for $15. Purchase at gepark.org/register.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music from Storm, local vendors and food trucks. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Wauconda Fest will return to Wauconda’s Cook Park Thursday through Sunday, June 26-29. Daily Herald file photo

Wauconda Fest: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, June 26; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 27; noon to midnight Saturday, June 28; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Carnival rides, live entertainment, bags tournament, craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, car show and more. Lineup: Thursday: Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m.; Friday: Don’t Rock the Jukebox at 7 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: Oh YES! at 7 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 9:30 p.m.; Sunday: Roger That at 5 p.m. and Breakfast Club at 7 p.m. Admission $5. waucondaparks.com/wauconda-fest.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. All makes and models; enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Thirsty Thursdays: 5:45-9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Kickin’ It With Carol will offer line dancing lessons from 5:45-6 p.m., followed by Tennessee Whiskey. Food and beverages for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Music from Superfly Symphony at 6:30 p.m. and Hollywood Swinging at 8 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Classic rock band ARRA will perform on the first night of Wood Dale Prairie Fest, which runs Thursday through Sunday, June 26-29. Courtesy Algonquin Commons

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, June 26; 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 27; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 28; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Community Park, Mittel Drive and Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Live music, bingo, kids’ entertainment, food, drinks and a carnival. Music: Thursday: iPop at 6 p.m. and ARRA at 8:15 p.m.; Friday: Sucker Punch at 6:30 p.m. and Everclear at 9:15 p.m.; Saturday: Everett Dean & the Lonesome Hearts at 3 p.m., Cheap Foreign Cars at 5 p.m., ALT 101 at 7:15 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Petty Union at 5:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk Saturday and live wrestling at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. wooddale.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Cathy Richardson will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Music from Classical Blast’s Bach to Rock. Food trucks and drinks from Kurbside Pizza, Toasty Cheese, Rainbow Cone, Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. The Fortunate Sons will perform. Food trucks at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Carol Stream Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. carolstream.org.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Lords Park, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. ESO Brass Quintet will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free. elginil.gov, facebook.com/cityofelgin or elginsymphony.org.

Heroes Off Duty: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. First responders do standup comedy. $37.75. rosemont.zanies.com.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Jolly Ringwalds will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Semple will perform. Bring a chair and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. Season pass $64. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks (Van Halen tribute) will perform, followed by fireworks. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Chicago Experience will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Vintage Swing Band will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Sparks Fly will perform. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. American popular and patriotic music. Refreshments from The Sweet Shop Bakery. In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be in the Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is “Comedy Tonight.” Free. napervilleband.org.

Palatine Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. See “Wild Robot.” Free. palatineparks.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. With guest conductor Dr. Elizabeth Peterson. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Senn Alan Band will perform. Food and beverages from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Check Facebook or website for updates and weekly offerings. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

Brightside Theatre’s “Pippin”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays, through June 29, at North Central College’s Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Musical by Stephen Schwartz, where a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war as he finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com/pippin.