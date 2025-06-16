Carmel Catholic High withdraws plan for international student dorm

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2018 Mundelein’s Carmel Catholic High School has withdrawn a plan to build a dormitory for international students.

The school, which is on the northeast side of the village off Hawley Street, had requested a variance from village codes to allow student housing.

The school once offered on-site housing but hasn’t for years, documents indicate. Residential housing no longer is permitted on the Carmel campus, so a variance would be needed.

School leaders had proposed building a housing wing with between 16 and 28 bedrooms.

Carmel has averaged between 25 and 50 international students a year since the school opened enrollment to foreign families in 2017, documents indicate. International students now live at the Mil’Ton in Vernon Hills.

Amerigo Education, the company that handles international students for Carmel, reportedly said it won’t continue the program if an on-campus dormitory isn’t built.

The proposal was opposed by several Mundelein residents during a review of the plan by the village’s planning and zoning commission in May. Several commissioners questioned the proposal, too.

A public hearing that began at that meeting was scheduled to continue Wednesday night, but the plan has been withdrawn by the school without explanation, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said.

A Carmel spokesperson couldn’t be reached.

Wednesday’s planning and zoning commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.