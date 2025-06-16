advertisement
Crime

Teen accused of having gun at Naperville ‘takeover’

Posted June 16, 2025 3:58 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A 14-year-old boy has been accused of having a loaded semiautomatic pistol at a gathering of young people Saturday night in downtown Naperville.

The boy, who lives in Naperville, is charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

DuPage County Judge Chantelle Porter released the boy on home detention with electronic monitoring on Monday.

Authorities say that around 7:33 p.m., Naperville police were doing extra patrols near Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue during what they called a “teen takeover” event.

A police officer, believing the boy was behaving suspiciously, searched the boy and found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband. The press release did not detail what the suspicious behavior was.

“Residents and visitors to Naperville should expect to continue seeing a large police presence in our downtown, at special events, and anywhere large groups are congregating. We take our responsibility to keep this community safe very seriously and will have zero tolerance for criminal, disruptive, or unsafe behavior that puts others at risk,” Naperville Chief Jason Arres said in the news release.

The boy’s next court date is June 27.

