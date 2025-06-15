‘It’s a community feeling’: Buffalo Grove Farmers Market opens for 17th season

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Sylvie Vaudelle, left, and her daughter, Violette Vaudelle, serve up gourmet treats Sunday from their Taste of Paris booth at the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market.

Buffalo Grove's Farmers Market opened its 17th season Sunday with a wide variety of vendors offering everything from gourmet French pastries and cheese to tamales and salsa at Mike Rylko Community Park.

Market manager Paulette Greenberg said about 40 vendors are signed up for the season, many of them returning from past seasons, in addition to rotating entertainers, nonprofits and featured businesses of the week.

“It's a community feeling,” Greenberg said. “It's a big meeting place on Sundays. People enjoy coming here.”

Visitors flocked to stands with vendors both from the area and as far away as Michigan and Wisconsin.

The market's main focus is on food-related products.

“You’re not coming to buy some needlework,” Greenberg said.

Running through Oct. 12, the market operates from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays, with the goods reflecting the progression of seasons — strawberries were available this week, while the tomatoes and sweet corn have yet to arrive.

Among the visitors Sunday was Melissa Serrano of Buffalo Grove, who rummaged through the wares of mushroom vendor River Valley Ranch.

“We look forward to this all winter,” she said.

“This is a favorite spot for our family,” added Lexi Robinson, who visits weekly with her husband and two children. The children get to sample fruits and vegetables, she said.

Karen Thomson, owner of Honey Lake Bee Company in North Barrington, has been a regular vendor for four to five years.

“I like the laid-back feeling on a Sunday morning. It just has a nice vibe to it,” said Thomson, whose stall was filled with jars of honey, beeswax candles and skin balms.

“I love the atmosphere. And it’s local,” added Ellen Glassman of Long Grove, whose purchases included strawberries and asparagus.

Steve Zalusky@dailyherald.com Karen Thomson of the Honey Lake Bee Co. of North Barrington engages with customers who made a beeline to her tent Sunday at the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Henry Chambers, left, of River Valley Ranch, watches as Melissa Serrano selects mushrooms Sunday at the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market.