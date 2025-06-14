Palatine native Pittman won’t overthink his role on Iowa’s defense

After playing in a career-high 13 games last season for the Hawkeyes, Palatine native Jeremiah Pittman wants to find consistent production from himself in his final year of eligibility. Courtesy of Iowa Athletics

Jeremiah Pittman’s offseason to-do list centers around two items that aren’t exactly easy to accomplish at the same time: Recover from surgery and earn a starting spot on Iowa football’s defensive line. But the senior from Palatine isn’t too stressed about his situation. Not that he's overconfident, but more so realizing that overthinking a challenge isn’t productive.

“I’m definitely going to put my best foot forward, no question about that,” Pittman said. “Now that I know what needs to be done … Overthinking has always been my thing, so now that I know what’s going on physically, just because I know to trust what knowledge has been put into me these last four years.”

The former St. Viator standout chose coach Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes over co-finalist Northwestern. He also seriously considered Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa State among 17 Division I offers.

After playing in a career-high 13 games last season for the Hawkeyes, Pittman wants to find consistent production from himself in his final year of eligibility. Last season started out strong, highlighted by a career-best three tackles in a Week 3 win over Troy. Pittman matched that performance the following week up in Minnesota.

Yet the lineman added just five more tackles the rest of the regular season until the finale against Nebraska, when he added another three to finish the campaign with a season-best 17 total tackles.

“It wasn’t like a physical or mental lull that I could feel,” Pittman said. “It’s just the production wasn’t getting there … It wasn’t something super tangible.”

Pittman participated in the first two weeks of spring ball before his injury and resulting surgery kept him sidelined for the remainder. He said that besides for a sprained ankle he suffered playing at St. Viator High School, this is his only major injury. The defensive tackle said he hopes to be back in time for fall camp.

Iowa’s initial spring depth chart listed Pittman as the first-string right defensive tackle, but head coach Ferentz maintains these offseason rosters are always written in pencil. Pittman knows that like any offseason, no spot is guaranteed.

“It’s just making sure I prepare my body as physically best as I can,” Pittman said. “And that’s as soon as it can come. It’ll be digesting a little more film … Right now it’s just a lot of rehab.”

The Hawkeyes lost a vocal leader on the defensive line in Yahya Black, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring. Without Black, the onus is on Pittman and senior teammates Aaron Graves, Ethan Hurkett, and Max Llewelyn to replicate such leadership.

“They are some of the most creative groups of guys I’ve been around,” Pittman said. “We’ll see if that manifests itself on the field, but guys are having fun. This is one of the closer groups that I’ve been a part of in my five years here. I think you’ll see a lot of smiles and a lot of creativity on the field.”

When asked what his goals are this season, Pittman immediately ruled out any specific number or statistic. Those are too calculated. The easy thing to track is his effort. Pittman is still analytical when watching film, but when he’s on the field, the noise in his brain quiets. And that’s when production happens.

“My reaction will look a lot more natural, as opposed to lagging behind,” Pittman said. “Because if I do think too much, I’m not one of those guys who can make up for it in physical ability. So just being able to do that is going to make me look a lot better and productive.”